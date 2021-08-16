Sumter County Schools to close Pre-K through 8th grade

Press Release

We are closely monitoring the daily and weekly changes that accompany the scientific and medical recommendations for our community regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases. As you may know, positive case numbers in our community are increasing. Over the last week, we have had to close several classrooms due to positive test results among students and teachers. These students and teachers are currently in quarantine. With all of this in mind, we have made a decision to close all of our Pre-K-8 schools beginning tomorrow. Students will report back to school Monday, August 23, 2021.

Our administrative team will be monitoring local data about COVID-19 and consulting with local physicians and medical authorities to make the best decisions for the Sumter County School District. While students are out of the buildings, we will implement a more thorough deep cleaning of all classrooms, restrooms, door entranceways, etc. It is our goal to create the best safety plan to protect the health and safety of our students, our employees and their families.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate our way through this pandemic.