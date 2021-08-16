expand
August 18, 2021

The Sumter County High School Varsity Football Team’s scrimmage against Spencer in Columbus and its season opener against Westover at home have both been cancelled due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. Submitted Photo

Sumter County Football Team’s scrimmage and season opener cancelled due to COVID

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:27 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Varsity Football Team had to cancel its scrimmage game against Spencer in Columbus on Friday, August 13 and its season opener at home against Westover due to the fact that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Panthers were supposed to travel to Columbus on Friday, August 13 for a scrimmage game against Spencer and then open the 2021 season at home against Westover on Friday, August 20.

The Panthers will not be able to take part in football activities until Monday, August 23 because the team must go through a 10-day quarantine period, according to guidelines from the Department of Public Health. According to Sumter County High School Athletic Director Coleman Price, once the quarantine period is over, according to GHSA rules, the team will have to go through a five-day re-acclimation period before they can return to competition.

As a result, the Panthers will open the 2021 season at home against Hardaway on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m.

