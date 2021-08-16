SGTC Offers Free Basic Skills Courses

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Office of Economic Development is providing access to 10 FREE, self-paced, online, basic soft-skills courses that encompass a variety of topics useful in any work environment. The courses can be accessed at: https://gvtc.tcsg.edu/econdev.

“In an effort to support our communities, business and industry, and individuals in this time of need, South Georgia Technical College and the Technical College System of Georgia are providing FREE access to these online courses that can be useful professionally and personally,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.

The 10 courses include: Ten Soft Skills You Need, Attention Management, Business Etiquette, Customer Service, Emotional Intelligence, Goal Setting and Getting Things Done, Job Search Skills, Telework and Telecommuting, Time Management, and Workplace Diversity.

Individuals can get started with the free classes at the registration link:

https://gvtc.tcsg.edu/econdev/Registration. Once individuals have completed the registration process, they will have access to the free classes. Users will also have the opportunity to make inquiries into other training throughout the navigation process. Everyone who registers will need to provide a county of residence or identify their closest technical college. Once users complete a course they will receive a personalized certificate via email.

For more information about Economic Development Services at South Georgia Technical College contact SGTC Cordele Director of Business and Industry Services Michelle McGowan at mmcgowan@southgatech.edu or SGTC Americus Director of Business and Industry Services Paul Farr at pfarr@southgatech.edu.