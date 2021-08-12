Sumter County COVID-19 update August 12, 2021

Georgia Department of Public Health’s (GA DPH) daily COVID-19 report stated that as of 2:50 pm today, August 12, 2021 Sumter County has had a total of 2031 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, 125 of which have been confirmed in the last two weeks. There have been a total of 97 COVID-19 related deaths with that number remaining the same for the last two weeks.

GDPH publishes school aged data every Friday, the latest report being published August 8. This School Aged COVID-19 Surveillance report stated that there have been 38 children between the ages of 0-4, 122 children between the ages 5-17 and 144 ages 18-22 who tested positive. Americus Times-Recorder will update this information weekly as the report is released.

GA DPH reports that 11,631 residents have been fully vaccinated which is 39% of the total population of the county. 13,215 Sumter County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine which is 44% of the county’s total population. Of those vaccinated 46% are female and 40.5% are male. Distribution of vaccine recipients with at least one dose by age group show the highest percentage in the 65-74 year old age group with the lowest percentage of at least one dose of the vaccine is 20-24 year olds.

HOW TO GET A COVID 19 VACCINE: If you have access to the internet, go to vaccines.gov or westcentralhealthdistrict.com to find a vaccine location near you. If you need additional assistance locating or registering for a vaccine or have questions about COVID 19 please call our COVID 19 Call Center at 706-653-6613. Agents are available currently between 8am and 5pm, Monday thru Friday. Calls during the Weekend 8-5 can be made to 888-457-0186.

Who should get tested for COVID-19:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19.

People who have had a known exposure (in close contact for more than total of 15 minutes within a 24 hour period) to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

should get tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. People who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested soon after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in 5–7 days after last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop during quarantine.

Please continue to practice these COVID 19 prevention practices to protect yourself against COVID 19.

Wear a mask or cloth face covering

Remember social distancing: six feet between you and non-household members.

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you live in a house with a person that is COVID positive and you are not vaccinated then your quarantine period does not start until their isolation ends.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.