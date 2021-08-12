expand
August 12, 2021

Dr. Torrance Choates will not seek contract renewal

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 8:02 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Dr. Torrance Choates, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools (SCS) has announced he will not be seeking another contract extension with Sumter County Schools. Dr. Choates submitted his resignation effective until June 30, 2022. By June of 2022, the SCS will have been led by four superintendents and several interim superintendents within ten years. Choates will have served six of those years. Although the Sumter County Board of Education refused some of his recommendations regarding the educational format during the 2020-21 school year, he has led the charge to ensure the SCS completed its mission during a pandemic. In the 2021-22 school year, he has served in the top administrative roll as a new high school was completed.  Choates remarked it was an honor and to serve SCS. Walter Knighton will become acting superintendent.

The board unanimously accepted the resignation, a mutual resolution agreement between the BOE and Choates and Knighton’s appointment. Knighton then took over the superintendent’s seat and gave the report. Sumter County Schools will have 10 months to complete a search for a new superintendent before Choates’ contract is completed.

