August 12, 2021

Sumter EMC to host second drive-through Annual Meeting

By admin

Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Sumter Electric Membership Corporation will hold a drive-in Annual Meeting of Members on Saturday, August 21, 2021 on the campus of South Georgia Technical College. The meeting will be called to order at 8:00 a.m. with registration between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30

a.m. The business session of the meeting will be called to order at 10:30 a.m., at which time registration will close. Each member that registers at the Annual Meeting will receive a registration prize and a $15 credit on their electric bill.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., entertainment will be provided by Brandon Wheeler with special guest Mike English. South Georgia native Brandon Wheeler got his first taste of music the way most country artists do, in church. With a musical background that goes back over 30 years, Mike English has played for weddings, parties, and events across the surrounding areas. Once you hear him perform, you’ll see why he continues to be a highly sought-after musical act in and around Georgia.

During the business session, the membership will hear reports of officers, directors, and committees; elect directors whose seats are not contested; receive the report of the Credentials and Election Committee on the election of any directors whose seats are contested; and conduct all other business that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment.

Terrell/Dougherty Counties; Andrew M. Payne, Webster/Randolph Counties; and Lisa A. Davis, At-large.

Following the business session, three grand prizes will be given away, including a

$1,000, $500, and a $250 gift certificate to be applied as a credit on the winner’s electric power bill.

As always, Sumter EMC looks forward to seeing our members this year at the Annual Meeting.

About Sumter Electric Membership Corporation

Sumter Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is an electric service cooperative and is owned by those it serves. Operating on a not-for-profit basis, Sumter EMC provides energy to more than 20,000 customers in all or parts of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.

For additional information about Sumter Electric Membership Corporation, visit www.sumteremc.com

