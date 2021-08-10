Sumter County High School to temporarily suspend football activities

AMERCUS – School officials at Sumter County High School have received notification that a member of the Sumter County High School Football Team has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, the school has decided to temporarily suspend football activities.

SCHS Athletic Director Coleman Price stated on the school’s facebook page that school administrators have asked all coaches and players who have not been fully vaccinated to self-quarantine and for individuals who have been vaccinated to mask up and monitor themselves for symptoms. Price went on to say that fully vaccinated individuals may continue to participate in weight training as directed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.