expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

Sumter County HS Quarterback Cameron Evans is seen here competing in the Panthers' spring game back in May of this year. The SCHS Football Team is having to temporarily suspend football activities in the wake of a player having tested positive for COVID-19. ATR Archive

Sumter County High School to temporarily suspend football activities

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

AMERCUS – School officials at Sumter County High School have received notification that a member of the Sumter County High School Football Team has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, the school has decided to temporarily suspend football activities.

SCHS Athletic Director Coleman Price stated on the school’s facebook page that school administrators have asked all coaches and players who have not been fully vaccinated to self-quarantine and for individuals who have been vaccinated to mask up and monitor themselves for symptoms. Price went on to say that fully vaccinated individuals may continue to participate in weight training as directed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

More News

Sumter County COVID-19 update August 12, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/11 to 8/12

Perry outlasts Schley County in 24-run slug fest

Poole spells out growing concerns over county wide COVID surge at BOC Work Session

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County COVID-19 update August 12, 2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/11 to 8/12

Local News

Poole spells out growing concerns over county wide COVID surge at BOC Work Session

business

Sumter EMC to host second drive-through Annual Meeting

Local News

Phoenix Heart Healing opens its doors in Americus

Local news

Faithfulness and Fruitfulness

Local News

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to host COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday

Local News

Summer COVID surge continues

education

Board of Education questions back to school plan

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/8 to 8/10/2021

Local news

Lee Kinnamon announces his intention to run for mayor

Local News

SGTC encourages students to sign up for Fall Semester

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/6 to 8/9/2021

Local News

Phoebe reports COVID-19 numbers increasing and urges unvaccinated to get the vaccine

Local news

New Master 4-H’ers announced at Georgia 4-H State Congress

education

A letter from Dr. Kristin Collier on the new school year

Local News

Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg reports COVID-19 numbers are growing in Sumter County and surrounding areas

Local News

SGTC John Deere Tech graduate featured on podcast

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/3 to 8/6/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern wipes student debt, distributes over $3 million to enrolled students in response to COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/2 to 8/4/2021

education

Sumter County Schools: Join the celebration!

Local News

SGTC students recognized by SME, Stratasys for winning at SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition

Local News

City of Perry donates police vehicles to South Georgia Tech Foundation