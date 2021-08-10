Hubert Eugene Self: August 9, 2021

Hubert Eugene Self, age 82, of Leslie, GA, died at Lillian Carter on August 09, 2021. Hubert was a native and lifetime resident of Sumter County, born September 5, 1938, the son of the late Hubert and Mary Self. Mr. Self was an avid race car driver, winning several championships on dirt and asphalt tracks. He loved to talk about anything with racing. He was a people person and loved to being with his family. He enjoyed the little things in life and loved fishing any chance he had.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Leslie City Cemetery, with Rev. William Hall officiating.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmy (Diane) Self of Leslie and Richard (Ruth) Self of Ellaville; two daughters, Christy (Rocke) Wilder of Ft. Mitchell, AL. and Selena (Bob) McLeod of Warwick; a brother Hughlee Self of Griffin; also surviving are nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Janice Self and a brother William Self.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 5901 A Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Atlanta, GA. 30328.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.