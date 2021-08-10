expand
August 12, 2021

Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, August 14 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Photo by Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to host COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

From Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic

 

AMERICUS – Those here in Sumter County who have yet to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 Virus are encouraged to come to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to get the vaccine. The church is located at 411 Cotton Avenue in Americus and the vaccines will be provided by the Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment can call 229-312-MYMD (6963), but walk-ins will be accepted. Photo identifications will be required.  Those who would like more information about getting vaccinated can go to this link: https://www.loc8nearme.com/georgia/americus/friendship-missionary-baptist-church/6342636/

All Georgia residents 12 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.

All vaccine recipients:

  • Will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Will be required to wear a mask. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided for them.
  • Will only be able to bring one person with them into the check-in and vaccines area if it is medical necessary for assistance.
  • Will be asked to remain in the observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure they do not experience an adverse reaction.

 

 

