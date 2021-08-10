Betty Ann Pace Clay: August 4, 2021

Betty Ann Pace Clay was born on November 3, 1932 at the Pace Farm near Leslie, Georgia and after 88 years passed away on August 4, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Georgia. She was the daughter of John Grover Cleveland Pace and Elma Bass Pace. At an early age, Betty Ann joined the Leslie Methodist Church where she was involved in various youth activities. After marriage she joined her husband at the DeSoto Baptist Church. For a number of years, she served the church as pianist, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and in numerous other ways. She was a graduate of Union High School in Leslie, Georgia, Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia and Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro, Georgia. Her professional career as an educator included teaching in Brooks, Tift, and Lee Counties and at the Georgia Southwestern reading lab. Betty Ann was a member of the Lee County Retired Educators Association. On June 13, 1954, Betty Ann married Robert A. Clay, Jr. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. An excellent cook, she was noted for her caramel cakes at church functions and family gatherings. Not only was she an excellent cook, she enjoyed setting a beautiful table, usually with homegrown flowers as a centerpiece. She and her sister Elma decorated many wedding cakes that Elma baked. They never charged for this contribution to the weddings of their friends. Her wedding dress was later used in the weddings of a number of friends before it was retired. Betty Ann had a soft spot in her heart for the less fortunate. She paid attention to those who were ignored. She saw beauty in nature, admired well cared for crops and cattle. She appreciated music, flowers, and art. In a quiet way she made the world a better place. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert A. Clay, III, her grandson, Zachary Clay Peak, her son-in-law Sidney Clinton Peak, siblings, Frances Pace McGowan (Harry), Elma Pace Laramore (Wallace), Robert Gilford Pace (Marilyn), her sister-in law, Carolyn Clay Daniel (George), and her brother-in-law James Reuben Clay (Judy) . She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert A. Clay Jr., her two daughters, Carol Ann Clay Peak and Melody Clay Sheffield (James Edward), her grandson, James Clay Sheffield, her sister-in-law, Evelyn Clay Hicks (Howard), and a number of attentive nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be conducted for family members at Leslie City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on August 15th with Dr. David Kitchens officiating. In view of the increased risk of COVID-19, the wearing of masks, social distancing and following other safety precautions would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Friendship Baptist Association, 504 Oglethorpe St. Ellaville, Georgia 31806. Due to the pandemic there will not be a formal visitation. A private viewing is available during regular business hours at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel, 141 Southland Road, Americus, Georgia.

