Area Beat Report 8/8 to 8/10/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bertoia, Kai Matthew (In Jail), 26, Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence 1st offense MSD
- Dukes, Brenda (Bonded Out), 54, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense
- Wilborn, James Elliot (Rebook), 47, Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/9
- 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 Wewt at James Gaston Farm, Deer Accident Report
- Youngs Mill Rd. just west of McMath Mill Rd., Failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 8, Accident Report
- 221 W. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- MLK at McGarah St., Seat Belt Violation
- MLK at Magnolia St., warning for expired tag
- Davenport St. at Magnolia St., Hands Free Device required – 1st offense/Failure to maintain lane/Expired or no license plate or decal
- Crisp Dr. of Southerfield Rd., seat belt violation and wrning for break light out
- Andrews Rd. off Southerfield Rd., Expired or no registration or title
- 321 McMath Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- 122 Lexington Circle Lot 27, Information for officer
- 146 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 East at Huntington Rd., Warning for Speeding
- 135 Rainbow Terrace, Theft
- Lamar Road at North Spring Creek Circle, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Old Andersonville Rd., Speeding
- 1515 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
8/10
- South GA Tech Parkway, warning for speeding
- South GA Tech Pkwy at 19 North, warning for stop sign violation
- 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
- Upper River Road at GA Hwy 49, warnings for speeding and no license on person
- US Hwy 19 Near McLittle Bridge Rd., Suspicious Person
- GSW State University Dr. at Wheatley St., warnings for failure to signal lane change or turn and for failure to maintain lane
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Dodson, Tre’von, 24, DUI/Impeding the free flow of traffic/Littering Highway/Failure to Maintain Lane
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
8/8
- 135A Cherokee St. at 3:55 a.m., Suspicious Incident
8/9
- 502 Sharon Dr. at 9:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 3014 Roney St. at 11:18 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Forgery -4th Degree Felony
- 119 Country Club Dr. Apt. C, Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1130 Felder St. at 6:30 p.m., Failure to report accident/Hit and Run