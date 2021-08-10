expand
August 12, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/8 to 8/10/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:18 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bertoia, Kai Matthew (In Jail), 26, Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence 1st offense MSD
  • Dukes, Brenda (Bonded Out), 54, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense
  • Wilborn, James Elliot (Rebook), 47, Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/9

  • 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 Wewt at James Gaston Farm, Deer Accident Report
  • Youngs Mill Rd. just west of McMath Mill Rd., Failure to maintain lane
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 8, Accident Report
  • 221 W. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • MLK at McGarah St., Seat Belt Violation
  • MLK at Magnolia St., warning for expired tag
  • Davenport St. at Magnolia St., Hands Free Device required – 1st offense/Failure to maintain lane/Expired or no license plate or decal
  • Crisp Dr. of Southerfield Rd., seat belt violation and wrning for break light out
  • Andrews Rd. off Southerfield Rd., Expired or no registration or title
  • 321 McMath Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 122 Lexington Circle Lot 27, Information for officer
  • 146 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Huntington Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • 135 Rainbow Terrace, Theft
  • Lamar Road at North Spring Creek Circle, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Old Andersonville Rd., Speeding
  • 1515 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation

8/10

  • South GA Tech Parkway, warning for speeding
  • South GA Tech Pkwy at 19 North, warning for stop sign violation
  • 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
  • Upper River Road at GA Hwy 49, warnings for speeding and no license on person
  • US Hwy 19 Near McLittle Bridge Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GSW State University Dr. at Wheatley St., warnings for failure to signal lane change or turn and for failure to maintain lane

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Dodson, Tre’von, 24, DUI/Impeding the free flow of traffic/Littering Highway/Failure to Maintain Lane

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

8/8

  • 135A Cherokee St. at 3:55 a.m., Suspicious Incident

8/9

  • 502 Sharon Dr. at 9:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 3014 Roney St. at 11:18 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Forgery -4th Degree Felony
  • 119 Country Club Dr. Apt. C, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1130 Felder St. at 6:30 p.m., Failure to report accident/Hit and Run

