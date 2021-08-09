expand
August 9, 2021

Teresa Maria Jackson English: August 6, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:01 am Monday, August 9, 2021

Mrs. Teresa Maria Jackson English, age 66 of Ellaville, passed away in Columbus, GA. on Friday, August 6, 2021.  Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus.  Reverend Steve Golden, Janice Debice, Kim Zahn, Jacob Battle and Greg Hancock will officiate. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. The family has requested friends to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated. 

Teresa Maria Jackson English was born in Phenix City, AL on July 19, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Roy Roscoe Jackson Sr. and the late Willie Maude Hall Jackson. She worked as a financial counselor at Sumter Regional Hospital in Americus until her retirement. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. 

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Bradford English of Ellaville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Bradford English II (Amanda) of Ellaville and Brandon Keith English (Natalie) both of Ellaville, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Sheila Masters of Memphis, TN, Jane Wodzinski (Stan) of Ellaville, and Vicki Robinson (Robbie) of Ellaville; brother, Ricky Jackson of Fitzgerald, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick English (Norma) of Plains and Brenda Taylor (Wesley) of Buena Vista; five grandchildren, Jordan English and fiancé Ryan Howard, Madelyn English, Brennan English, Payton English and Paxton English. She is also survived by special friends, Greg and Deborah Hancock. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the League of the Good Samaritan c/o Magnolia Manor 2001 South Lee St., Americus, GA. 

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services, 612 Rees Park, is in charge of these arrangements. 

