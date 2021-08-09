Phoebe reports COVID-19 numbers increasing and urges unvaccinated to get the vaccine

AMERICUS – Phoebe Healthcare System is reporting that the COVID-19 numbers are continuing to increase. According to Marcus Johnson, Director of Community Relations and Customer Service at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Phoebe’s census is about to exceed the highest level that was reached in January of this year during the winter surge. “There are 110 COVID-patients at our hospital in Albany and 21 at Phoebe Sumter,” Johnson said. He went on to strongly urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to call 229-312-MYMD (6963) to schedule a vaccination appointment. #RollUpYourSleeve #GetVaccinated.

