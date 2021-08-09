expand
August 9, 2021

Mack H. Barnes: August 7, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:04 am Monday, August 9, 2021

Mr. Mack H. Barnes, age 73, of Leslie, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 7, 2021.  Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus, GA. Rev. William Herndon will officiate. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, August 9, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. 

Mr. Mack Howard Barnes was born in Montezuma, GA on November 27, 1947. He was the son of the late Howard Grady Barnes and the late Eva Mae Cromer Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a self-employed tree surgeon and owner of Tree Toppers of Georgia. He was a member of Bakerfield Baptist Church. 

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Annette Harden Barnes of Leslie, Three sons, Joey Mack Barnes (Tammi) of Ideal, Ga., Rodney Keith Barnes of Ideal, Ga. and Scottie James Barnes (Lydia Smith) of Andersonville. Nine grandchildren Trey Barnes (Deanna), Travis Barnes, Trent Barnes (Blake), Deanna Bullock (Zack), Ryan Barnes (Brook), Justin Barnes (Alicia), Kadie Barnes, Camron Barnes and Wayne Varnum. Eight great grandchildren; Dylan Barnes, Grady Barnes, Hunter Barnes, Tucker Barnes, Brylee Barnes, Kalli Beth Barnes, Jase Barnes and Rhett Barnes also survive. 

In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by a sister Doretta Taylor and a brother Buddy Barnes. 

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services, 612 Rees Park, is in charge of these arrangements.

