expand
Ad Spot

August 9, 2021

Broadus Willoughby: August 7, 2021

By admin

Published 10:41 am Monday, August 9, 2021

Broadus Willoughby, longtime Americus resident, passed away on Aug 7, 2021 in Asheville, NC. Born in Valdosta in 1927, the son of Broadus and Olga Everett Willoughby, Broadus grew up in Colquitt, GA. He excelled in track in high school and college, holding a state high school record for the 880-yard (half mile) run, which remained unbroken for several decades.

Broadus attended Georgia Tech before graduating from Mercer College in 1949.  That year, he married Elizabeth “Lib” Howard of Wrens, GA.  They moved to Americus in 1950 to open a Western Auto store, which Broadus owned and operated until it’s closing in 2001.

He was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church ever since its founding in 1972 and has also been a presence at First Baptist Church, where he taught the men’s Sunday school class and cooked for the men’s prayer breakfast for many years.

Broadus served his community in many capacities.  He was president of the Downtown Development Authority, president of the Americus-Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, a City Alderman, and a director of Sumter Bank and Trust Co. He was also a member of the Americus School Board during the turbulent years of racial integration, the advisory board of South Georgia Tech, and a longtime member of the Americus Rotary Club.

Broadus was on the relay of local dignitaries who carried the Olympic torch through Americus in 1996 en route to the Atlanta Olympic Games. He loved carving and turning wood, caring for his Bonsai trees, running, playing golf and bridge, reading, photography, and travel. Most of all, he loved people.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lib, who died in January, and is survived by his children Lynn Willoughby and Christopher Baxter of Highlands, NC; Ginny Willoughby Bass and Kiel Bass of Clyde, NC; and Windee Willoughby and John Pittman of Franklin, NC; two grandchildren, Zeke Bass (Megan) and Shannon Bass Steele (Andy), and six great grandchildren—Jackson, Colton, and Zoe Bass, and Carter, Caitlin, and Selah Steele.  His sister, Janie Willoughby Smith of Richmond, Virginia, also survives him. There will be a private burial service for the family.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com. Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

More News

Broadus Willoughby: August 7, 2021

New Master 4-H’ers announced at Georgia 4-H State Congress

Mack H. Barnes: August 7, 2021

Teresa Maria Jackson English: August 6, 2021

Local news

New Master 4-H’ers announced at Georgia 4-H State Congress

education

A letter from Dr. Kristin Collier on the new school year

Local News

Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg reports COVID-19 numbers are growing in Sumter County and surrounding areas

Local News

SGTC John Deere Tech graduate featured on podcast

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/3 to 8/6/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern wipes student debt, distributes over $3 million to enrolled students in response to COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report 8/2 to 8/4/2021

education

Sumter County Schools: Join the celebration!

Local News

SGTC students recognized by SME, Stratasys for winning at SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition

Local News

City of Perry donates police vehicles to South Georgia Tech Foundation

Local News

Phoebe Sumter COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Local News

“It’s a Go!” Sumter County Board of Education, Great Promise Partnership, and Development Authority Launch New Business Program

education

Board of Education accepts Choates’ recommendation on use of masks

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/30 to 8/1/2021

Local News

Refer-a-Friend to SGTC and be entered to win one semester of FREE Tuition

Local News

SGTC Americus Practical Nursing pinning ceremony planned

News Main

COVID-19 cases increasing in the West Central Health District

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/29 to 7/30/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department homicide investigation

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/27/2021

Local News

SGTC Crisp County Center Practical Nursing students recognized

Local news

Dr. Louis Riccardi: A giant celebrates 50 years

Local News

Kennedy Williams receives inaugural Mjlusane Scholarship

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/26 to 7/27/2021