August 10, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/6 to 8/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:38 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Anderson, Amye Christine (Bonded Out), 27, Affray (Fighthing)
  • Apperson, Gordon Richard (In Jail), 42, Holding for Lee County
  • Edwards, George Brian (In Jail), 40, Speeding/DUI-Drugs/Driver use due care/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of a schedule controlled substance
  • Holmes, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Stephen Bernard (In Jail), 28, Speeding/Obscured or missing license plate/Reckless Driving/Driver use due care/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Obstructing Traffic/City Row/Hit and Run-Leaving the scene of an accident/Failure to appear
  • Muff, Markeith Corneal (Bonded Out), 38, Disorderly Conduct
  • Peebles, Barron Alton (Bonded Out), 44, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
  • Smith, Casey Keon (In Jail), 25, Back for court
  • Tuff, Keith Corvell (Bonded Out), 38, Failure to appear
  • Tyner, Hernando Cortez (In Jail), 45, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Battery/Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

8/6

  • 134 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
  • GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 2, Warning for speeding
  • 115 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
  • Hwy 280 at Albany Tractor, Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse in the mail, Lost or stolen tag
  • 113 North Pointe Circle, Alarm Activation
  • 1638 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308, Accident Report
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1409 Felder St., Theft
  • 136 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
  • 190 Hwy 49 South, Identity Theft
  • 1311 Crawford St., Information for officer
  • 185 E. Sherwood Rd., Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
  • Little Bear Branch Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 1354 Brady Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turd, Alarm Activation
  • Tallent Store at Hwy 19 North, Shots Fired
  • 499 Arch Helms Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 109 E. Church St. at Drummer Boy Museum, Alarm Activation
  • 3229 S. Lee St., Unsecured Door
  • 125 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto

8/7

  • GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 24, Speeding
  • 766 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 100 Stoneridge Dr., Civil Matter
  • Hwy 280 about Mask Rd., Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 about Arlington Middle Flint Center, Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Speeding
  • Brady Rd. at Felder St., Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 280 about Bone Rd., Warning for speeding
  • 280E at Pecan Kates Country Store, Warning for stop sign violation
  • Three Bridges Road, Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 280 at MM 34, Warning for stop sign violation
  • Pryor Rd. off 280E, warning for stop sign violation
  • Hwy 280 E at Standard Elevator Rd., warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 25, warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 19, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Speeding/Obscurred or missing license plate
  • MLK at Lawson St., Warning for failure to signal lane change
  • 255 Ed Carson Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Sylvan Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving

8/8

  • GA Hwy 195 about Lamar Rd., Warning for speeding
  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas and Go, Alarm Activation
  • 113 Graham St. B, Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sport Plus, Alarm Activation
  • 127 Crumpton Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 121 Tarver St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 961 Shiloh Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 275 West Rock Hill Dr., Information for officer
  • 1160 Upper River Rd., Civil Matter
  • 240 Cartwright Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Battery
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr., Direct Traffic
  • 116 Hwy 30 American Legion, Civil Matter

8/9

  • 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
  • 19 South at Albany Annex, Warning for speeding

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Holley, Quentavious Jermaine, 24, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lamons, Dykameron Isaiah, 19, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
  • McCoy, Reynelda Veshawn, 39, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Washington, Carolos Santana, 38, Battery – 1st offense
  • Wingfield, Alexus Samone, 25, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media incident Summary

8/5

  • 810 Willis st. at 3:14 a.m., Missing Person

8/6

  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Six instances of Contempt of Court
  • 107 Hudson St. at Global Graphics at 11:25 a.m., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass
  • 107 Country Club Apt. A at 2:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1426A South Lee St. at 2:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:17 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at Walmart at 9:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 507 Bell St. at 10:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Furlow St. at 0:59 p.m., Affray
  • Bell St. at Oak Ave. at 1:07 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug-Related objects
  • 207 Poplar St. at 2:31 a.m., Battery
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 at Southland Heights Apartments at 10:13 a.m., Disorderly Conduct

8/7

  • 1223B Lafayette St. at 4:58 a.m., Harassing Communications
  • 52B Reddick Dr. at 6:04 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 129 Hosanna Circle at 9:15 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1322 E. Forsyth St. at Church’s Fried Chicken at 12:55 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. D12 at 2:36 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 520 South Hampton St. at 3:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1402 North MLK Blvd. at Gas and Go at 6:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Eastview Apartments Service Road at 9:14 p.m., Fire-Vehicle
  • Forsyth St. at Hwy 27 E at 10:37 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • 409B Earl St. at 1:27 a.m., Suspicious Incident

8/8

  • 702A Davenport St. at 12:36 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1609 east Lamar St. at 1:18 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

8119 Finn St. at 5:46 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

  • GA Hwy 27 East at Hinkle St. at 6:16 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Single vehicle collision
  • 405 Forrest St. at 6:25 a.m., Warrant Served/Failure to Appear
  • 114 Bronco Dr. at 8:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

 

