Area Beat Report 8/6 to 8/9/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Amye Christine (Bonded Out), 27, Affray (Fighthing)
- Apperson, Gordon Richard (In Jail), 42, Holding for Lee County
- Edwards, George Brian (In Jail), 40, Speeding/DUI-Drugs/Driver use due care/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of a schedule controlled substance
- Holmes, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Stephen Bernard (In Jail), 28, Speeding/Obscured or missing license plate/Reckless Driving/Driver use due care/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Obstructing Traffic/City Row/Hit and Run-Leaving the scene of an accident/Failure to appear
- Muff, Markeith Corneal (Bonded Out), 38, Disorderly Conduct
- Peebles, Barron Alton (Bonded Out), 44, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
- Smith, Casey Keon (In Jail), 25, Back for court
- Tuff, Keith Corvell (Bonded Out), 38, Failure to appear
- Tyner, Hernando Cortez (In Jail), 45, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Battery/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
8/6
- 134 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
- GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 2, Warning for speeding
- 115 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
- Hwy 280 at Albany Tractor, Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- Sumter County Courthouse in the mail, Lost or stolen tag
- 113 North Pointe Circle, Alarm Activation
- 1638 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308, Accident Report
- 501 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 1409 Felder St., Theft
- 136 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
- 190 Hwy 49 South, Identity Theft
- 1311 Crawford St., Information for officer
- 185 E. Sherwood Rd., Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
- Little Bear Branch Rd., Suspicious Person
- 1354 Brady Rd., Suspicious Person
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turd, Alarm Activation
- Tallent Store at Hwy 19 North, Shots Fired
- 499 Arch Helms Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 109 E. Church St. at Drummer Boy Museum, Alarm Activation
- 3229 S. Lee St., Unsecured Door
- 125 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
8/7
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 24, Speeding
- 766 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 100 Stoneridge Dr., Civil Matter
- Hwy 280 about Mask Rd., Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 about Arlington Middle Flint Center, Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Speeding
- Brady Rd. at Felder St., Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 280 about Bone Rd., Warning for speeding
- 280E at Pecan Kates Country Store, Warning for stop sign violation
- Three Bridges Road, Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 280 at MM 34, Warning for stop sign violation
- Pryor Rd. off 280E, warning for stop sign violation
- Hwy 280 E at Standard Elevator Rd., warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 E at MM 25, warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 E at MM 19, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Speeding/Obscurred or missing license plate
- MLK at Lawson St., Warning for failure to signal lane change
- 255 Ed Carson Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- Sylvan Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
8/8
- GA Hwy 195 about Lamar Rd., Warning for speeding
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas and Go, Alarm Activation
- 113 Graham St. B, Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sport Plus, Alarm Activation
- 127 Crumpton Dr., 911 Hangup
- 121 Tarver St., Domestic Disturbance
- 961 Shiloh Rd., Alarm Activation
- 275 West Rock Hill Dr., Information for officer
- 1160 Upper River Rd., Civil Matter
- 240 Cartwright Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Battery
- 153 Sunset Park Dr., Direct Traffic
- 116 Hwy 30 American Legion, Civil Matter
8/9
- 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
- 19 South at Albany Annex, Warning for speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Holley, Quentavious Jermaine, 24, Theft By Shoplifting
- Lamons, Dykameron Isaiah, 19, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- McCoy, Reynelda Veshawn, 39, Theft By Shoplifting
- Washington, Carolos Santana, 38, Battery – 1st offense
- Wingfield, Alexus Samone, 25, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media incident Summary
8/5
- 810 Willis st. at 3:14 a.m., Missing Person
8/6
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Six instances of Contempt of Court
- 107 Hudson St. at Global Graphics at 11:25 a.m., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass
- 107 Country Club Apt. A at 2:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1426A South Lee St. at 2:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:17 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at Walmart at 9:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 507 Bell St. at 10:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Furlow St. at 0:59 p.m., Affray
- Bell St. at Oak Ave. at 1:07 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug-Related objects
- 207 Poplar St. at 2:31 a.m., Battery
- 113 GA Hwy 27 at Southland Heights Apartments at 10:13 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
8/7
- 1223B Lafayette St. at 4:58 a.m., Harassing Communications
- 52B Reddick Dr. at 6:04 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 129 Hosanna Circle at 9:15 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1322 E. Forsyth St. at Church’s Fried Chicken at 12:55 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. D12 at 2:36 p.m., Damage to Property
- 520 South Hampton St. at 3:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1402 North MLK Blvd. at Gas and Go at 6:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Eastview Apartments Service Road at 9:14 p.m., Fire-Vehicle
- Forsyth St. at Hwy 27 E at 10:37 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- 409B Earl St. at 1:27 a.m., Suspicious Incident
8/8
- 702A Davenport St. at 12:36 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1609 east Lamar St. at 1:18 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
8119 Finn St. at 5:46 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- GA Hwy 27 East at Hinkle St. at 6:16 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Single vehicle collision
- 405 Forrest St. at 6:25 a.m., Warrant Served/Failure to Appear
- 114 Bronco Dr. at 8:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle