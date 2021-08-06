Area Beat Report 8/3 to 8/6/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Deriso, Corey Davonte (In Jail), 26, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz./Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Harris, Keyamber Victoria (In Jail), 26, Aggravated battery – Family Violence
- Hill, Jalen Tylee (In Jail), 22, Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Harassing Phone Calls/Battery
- Jackson, Joe Nathan (Bonded Out), 34, Use of Lights/Sirens Prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Washington, Carlos Santana (In Jail), 38, Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) MSD
- White, Sarah Michelle (In Jail), 28, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Giving inmates liquor, drugs, etc., without consent of warden/criminal street gang activity
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident summary
8/5
- 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 North & GA Hwy 195, Warning for expired registration
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South, Animal Complaint
- 900 Southwestern Circle building 700, Parking Violation
- 110 Iris Dr. Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
- 107 Cardinal Ct., Information for officer
- 105 North Pointe Circle, Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- HA Hwy 49 N near Mile Post 23, Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 377 South of Mask Rd., Warning for speeding
- 1409 Felder St. at Double d Grocery, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 10, Speeding
- 1354 Brady Rd., Burglary
- 100 Easy St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Lawson Dr., Traffic Stop/Use of Lights prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, Suspicious Vehicle
8/6
- 134 Sylvan Dr., Entering Auto
- GA Hwy 30 W near Mile Post 2, Warning for speeding
- 115 Sylvan Rd., Entering Auto
Americus PD Media Incident Report
8/3
- 234 Academy St. at 1:34 a.m, Unruly Juvenile
- 601H Eastview Circle at 5:40 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 203 Hosanna Circle Apt. B at 10:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 119 South Lee St. at APD at 10:33 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1005 N. Jackson St. at 5:09 p.m., Robbery/Simple Battery
- N. Lee St. at Railroad St. at 6:29 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 219 Academy St. at 9:52 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 214 Taylor St. Apt. B, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Gutierrez-Carmona, Guillermo, 28, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
- Hardy, Avery Edward, 40, Warrant Executed
- Robinson, Charlie Ed, 60, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Welch, Scott Riley, 33, Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor