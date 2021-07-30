Americus Police Department homicide investigation

On July 29, 2021 at approximately 7:05 PM, officers of the Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the 600 block of Winn Street in Americus to a reported shooting. The victim, Brandon Marquis Burney, age 30, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he later succumbed to his wounds.

The suspect has been identified as Allan Tremain Barthell, age, 37 of Americus. Barthell was last seen leaving the scene in a silver 2007 Lexus RX bearing Georgia tag, TAF 8187. He is wanted for homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Anyone knowing the location of Allan Barthell should call 911 immediately.