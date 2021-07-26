Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning into 2021-22

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held a called meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021. The meeting was to address the status of the completion of Sumter County High School. In addition to the BOE, representatives from Parrish Construction and Buckley and Associates (architects) presented the status. According to the Parrish representative both materials and labor have been in short supply and the construction will not be completed by August 2, 2021, as the contract with the BOE indicates. However, the representative reports the building completion date is now September 7, 2021. Architect, Greg Smith, agreed with the Parrish status to push the completion date back to 9.7.21.

With the building not being complete, the BOE had to vote on how to proceed with the school calendar as classes were set to begin August 9, 2021. The teachers were to begin pre-planning on August 2, 2021, in the new high school. After two hours of discussion, the BOE voted to extend virtual learning for grades 9-12 until September 7, 2021. In a separate motion, the BOE voted 4-3 to have teachers teach from home as well. Those voting in favor of the teachers working from home included, Hamilton, Kearse, Harris and Bivins. Those opposed to the motion included Reid, Roland and Barnes.

At present the ribbon cutting expected for 8/5/21 at 10:30 as well as the open house will still be held as planned.

Please check back with the Americus Times Recorder for a more detailed report at a later time.