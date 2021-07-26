Mary L. Fletcher: July 24, 2021

Ms. Mary L. Fletcher age 71 of Americus Passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. There are no services planned at this time.

Mary Lou Clark Fletcher was born September 28, 1949 in Alma, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Donald C. Clark and the late Dorothy Elizabeth Dolloff Clark.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tina Marie Parker (William) of Grantville, GA and her brother Donnie Clark of Americus. Four grandchildren Amber Black, Mary Parker, Jesse Parker and Michael Parker.

Ms. Fletcher was preceded in death by a son, John William Smith III, a brother Dale Clark, three sisters Brenda Edggers, Laura Clark, Elzadia M. Clark and a grandson John William Parker.

