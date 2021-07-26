expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2021

Malcolm “Mack” Mason Smith: July 24, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:22 am Monday, July 26, 2021

Malcolm “Mack” Mason Smith 79, of Americus, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on July 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Concord United Methodist Church. Rev. Jason Owens will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.  

Malcolm Mason Smith was born September 20, 1941 in Plains, Georgia. Son of the late Daniel Reese Smith and the late Mary Annette Smith. He worked 43 years as a Lineman for Georgia Power Company. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. 

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy S. Stockslager (Lee) of Macon, GA and his two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen G Smith (Kerry) of Americus and Michael A Smith (Beth) of Plains. Six grandchildren, Kaitlyn S. Brankley (Matt), Dana Stockslager, Greg Smith (Mary), Ashley S Britain (James), Ethan Smith and Cauldin Smith. One great granddaughter Mason June Smith also survives. 

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Margaret Ann Smith and several brothers and sisters. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com.  Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

More News

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning into 2021-22

Rose Ann Everett Scholarships awarded at South Georgia Technical College

Georgia Southwestern State Women’s Basketball Program to host upcoming Basketball Camp

Trio of GSW golfers receive PING All-America Distinction

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning into 2021-22

Local News

Rose Ann Everett Scholarships awarded at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/23 to 7/26/2021

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote on ordinance regarding fireworks

Local News

Georgia Southwestern contributes nearly $90 million economic impact on region

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/17 to 7/21/2021

education

Southland Summer Camp

clubs/organizations

Plains Lions Club receives donation from Americus Lions Club

News Main

Georgia Rental Assistance for COVID-19 relief

Local news

Senate hopeful Republican Latham Saddler visits Americus

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/19 to 7/20/2021

Local news

Sumter County Payroll Development Authority: An important neighbor

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/16 to 7/19/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/14 to 7/16/2021

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council set agenda for July meeting

Local News

South Georgia Technical College hosts Jefferson State officials

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/13 to 7/15/2021

News Main

Sheriff Pete Smith and Deputy Larry Bennett remembered and honored

Local news

Sumter County 4-H youth competes at 2021 State Horse Show

Local News

Area bet Report 7/12 to 7/14/2021

News Main

The celebration

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/12 to 7/13/2021

Local News

Solar Americus and Payroll Development Authority to have bonds validated

Local news

Sheriff Eric Bryant gives update on entering auto cases