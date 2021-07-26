Georgia Southwestern State Women’s Basketball Program to host upcoming Basketball Camp

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Basketball Team will be hosting a basketball camp for kids from Kindergarten all the way through 12th Grade Monday through Thursday, August 2-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of the camp is to give each participant an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball by playing in game-like situations and having fun with different basketball mini-games, such as Knock Out, Best the Coach, Buzzer Beater and Hot Spot.

Campers will be grouped into age and ability and the GSW staff will work towards helping each camper realize the skills and commitment needed to be successful.

The registration fee is $150 and can be paid by cash or check. There is an online option, which will require a service fee.