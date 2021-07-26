Area Beat Report 7/23 to 7/26/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/23 to 7/26/2021
- Barker, Johnny C (In Jail), 65, 7/23/2021 11:31 a.m., Probation Violation
- Floyd, Maurice Kevin (In Jail), 37, 7/25/2021 12:56 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Ford, Jemerco Jamil (Bonded Out), 21, 7/23/2021 9:58 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Green, Ashley Nicole (Bonded Out), 22, 7/23/2021 8:55 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Kelly Davis (In Jail), 35, 7/25/2021 7:32 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Turner, Brian Scott (Bonded Out), 50, 7/23/2021 4:34 a.m., Simple Battery/Family Violence/Cruelty to Children/Negligence
- Williams, Devante Marquis (Bonded Out), 7/23/2021 12:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/23 to 7/26/2021
7/23
- 900 Southwestern /circle, Loud Music
- 134 N. Spring Creek, Welfare Check
- Calvary Church Rd. and Neon Bass Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 377 about Mile Marker 1, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 455 US Hwy 280 West, Civil Matter
- 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC Associates, Information for officer
- 222 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North and Silver Hills, Information for officer
- 613 Flintside Dr., Entering Auto
- US Hwy 280 East and Williams Rd., Accident Report
- 468 Wiggins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 207 Brookwood Lane A, Alarm Activation
7/24
- Lamar Road at Tim Tucker Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 154 Spain Dr., Alarm Activation
- 299 N. Spring Creek Circle, Shots Fired
- 900 Southwestern Estate, Shots Fired
- 864 Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 272 E. Rock Hill, Suspicious Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 21, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 30, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/citation for speeding
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbnace
- South GA Tech Parkway in front of South GA Technical College, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 279 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
7/25
- 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 20, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 766 US Hwy 280 East at Williams Office Equipment, Damage To Property
- 439 US Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 1146 US Hwy 19 South at Brown Lee, Damage to Property
- 700 Block of US Hwy 19 South, Assist Motorist
- 115 West Rock Hill Dr., Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 26, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 104 Dupree Rd., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 East at Trail Lane, Loud Music
- GA Hwy 45 and South Village, Accident involving Deer
- 108 Tulip Dr., Animal Complaint
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 4, Threats
- 100 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 259 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 301 South Freeman Ave., 911 Hangup
- 221 West Rock Hill Dr., Loud Music
7/26
- 0 Hwy 27 East at MM 24, Deer Accident Report
- 864 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/23 to 7/26/2021
- Brantley, Deidre Katrice, 31, 7/25/2021 12:17 a.m., Loud and unnecessary noises-Prohibited
- Bullard, Patrick Jermaine, 45, 7/23/2021 1 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Edge, Darik Jarel, 31, 7/24/2021 10:22 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Seat Belt Violation
- Ford, Ke’Wanda, 19, 7/25/2021 10:59 a.m., Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Seat Belt Violation
- Green, Ashley, 22, 7/23/2021 8:05 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Jackson, Amber, 26, 7/23/2021 11:20 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- Stephens, Larry Gene, 66, 7/24/2021 8:38 a.m., Illegal burning in city
- Woods, Jarrel Henderson, 35, 7/25/2021 9:30 p.m., Contempt of Court
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/19 to 7/26/2021
7/19
- 118B Hanson Dr. at 12:44 p.m., Damage to Property
7/23
- 213 Maple St. at 1:05 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1602 East Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 2:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1008 Westside Dr. at 4:06 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 603H Eastview Circle at 4:40 p.m., Lost Mislaid Property
- 422 W. Church St. at 11:43 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q at 12:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 701B Harris St. at 1:18 a.m., Entering Automobile/Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Warrant Served/wanted subject in WAL-MART parking lot
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:23 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 1007 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 9:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 11:43 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/No Insurance/Suspended registration
- 107 Country Club Apt. A at 11:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass
7/24
- Ridge St. at 6:21 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1609 E. Lamar St at 4:14 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of felony/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 612 N. Lee St. at Tracy’s Kitchen at 5:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 9:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Ashby St. at N. Lee St. at 10:38 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
7/25
- 212 Poplar St. at 11:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 329 West Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 11:08 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 1:05 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 409 Elm Ave. at Reese Park Economic Development at 3:44 p.m., Simple Battery
- 112 Ohara Rd. at 6:38 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Forrest St. Apartments at 2:20 a.m., Simple Battery
- 405 Winn St. at 4:08 a.m., Loud and unnecessary noises – prohibited
- 303 East Glessner St. at Apt. 43 at 4:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1205 S. MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn at 4:59 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Ashby St. at N. Lee St. at 11:21 a.m., No Insurance/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid license