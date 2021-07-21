Area Beat Report 7/17 to 7/21/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/17 to 7/20/2021
- Drake, Matthew Charles, 37, 7/20/2021 10:40 a.m., Driving without valid license/Speeding/Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
- Holt, Brianna Mercedes, 26, 7/20/2021 12:30 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Lowery, Willie Clifton, 38, 7/20/2021 4:08 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Forgery – 3rd Degree
- Robinson, Natasha Nicole, 31, 7/21/2021 5:44 a.m., Aggravated Assault
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/17 to 7/20/2021
7/17
- 114 Finn St. at 5:11 p.m., Suspicious Incident
7/19
- East College St. at South Lee St. at 2:16 a.m., No Insurance,/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Registrations and Requirements/Headlight requirements/No break lights or working turn signals
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Mary Blount at 8:30 a.m., Hit and Run
7/20
- East Lamar and Hinkle St. at 10:59 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Speeding/Acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
- 1034B Elm Avenue at 11:29 a.m., Hit and Run
- 110 Matthews Dr. at Container Marketing at 11:30 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 75A Cherokee St. at 2:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1040 East Forsyth St. at Americus Package at 4:45 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Forgery -3rd Degree
- 1034 Elm Avenue Apt. 1E at 4:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 60B Brinson St. at 6:09 p.m., Damage to Property
- 126 U.S. Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 9:36 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1301 E. Lamar St. at Gas N Go at 11:53 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Reckless Driving/Aggressive Driving
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/20/2021
- Barter, Demarquez Antonio (In Jail), 25, 7/20/2021 4:21 p.m., USMS
- Colston, Christopher (In Jail), 29, 7/20/2021 4:37 p.m., USMS
- Mack, Jonathan Van (In Jail), 35, 7/20/2021 6:47 a.m., City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/20 to 7/21/2021
7/20
- 111 Graham St. Apt. B, Missing Person
- GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Marker 27, Traffic Stop/warning for defective headlights/citations for suspended registrations and no proof of insurance
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 26, Traffic Stop/Speeding/Americus PD probation warrant served
- 1409 Felder St., Alarm Activation
- 171 Crisp Dr., 911 Hamgup
- 201 Carter St., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 South at Lakeshore Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- 1447 Brady Road, Theft
- US Hwy 19 South at Three Squares, Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Assist Motorist
- 138 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 584 Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
7/21
- US Highway 19 South at Muckalee Bridge, Traffic Stop/warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Warnings for cancelled registration and driving in violation of license restrictions
- 152 Carter Fish Pond Rd., Information for officer
- 401 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Suspended registration/warnings for proof of insurance and tag light requirements
- GA Hwy 27 East at Lane Store Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Marker 19, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- South Lee St. at Bell St., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light out
- 1211 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding