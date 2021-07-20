Area Beat Report 7/19 to 7/20/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/19 to 7/20/2021
- Pope, Brandon Emanuel, 34, 7/19/2021 4:27 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Sanford, Cedrick S., 33, 7/19/2021 8:48 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- Williams, Gregory Lovit, 57, 7/19/2021 5:19 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/License to be carried and exhibited on demand/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Woodham, Phaderia, 21, 7/19/2021 4:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/19 to 7/20/2021
7/19
- 118B Hanson Dr. at 1:30 p.m., Unassigned – Damage to property
- 151 Patterson St. at 3:59 p.m., Unassigned – Suspicious Incident
- 105 Bivens St. at 4:37 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- East Lamar at Hinkle St. at 5:37 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/License to be carried and exhibited on person/Open container of alcohol in vehicle
- 720A Harris St. Apt. 14 at 6:09 p.m., Simple Assault
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. A at 5:03 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1609 East Lamar St. Room 105 at 6:05 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1109 Oglethorpe Ave. Apt. A at 10:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 801 Hawkins St. Apt. A at Ravenwood Apartments at 1:09 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 112 Hanson Dr. at 5:07 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 1704 South Lee St. at 9:06 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 129 S. Dudley St. at 11:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park at 11:32 p.m., Suspicious Incident
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 7/19 to 7/20/2021
- Mack, Jonathan Van (In Jail), 35, 7/20/2021 6:47 a.m., Speeding and Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/19 to 7/20/2021
7/19
- Rucker St. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 195 at GA Highway 118, Traffic Stop/warning for tail light lens requirements/Driver must update license within 60 days of name or address change.
- GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 35, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- 153 Sixth St., Domestic Disturbance
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Country Lane Road, Traffic Stop/warnings for tag light and no proof of insurance
- GA Hwy 30 at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 456 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 312 Memorial Mile, Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 27 East at MM 27, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- 139 Timberlane, Civil Matter
- 0 Gas and Go Subway Zone 162, Traffic Stop/Break Light/Turn Signal Violation/Failure to maintain insurance
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 2, Traffic Accident
- 0 Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
- 453 Brady Rd., Information for officer
- 1996 GA Hwy 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
- 332 Brady Rd. Lot A, Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 3 at Rucker St., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
7/20
- 111 Graham St. Apt. B, Missing Person
- GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Marker 27, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehice with no proof of insurance/warning for defective headlight/Citations for suspended registration and no proof of insurance
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 26, Traffic Stop/Speeding/Probation warrant served
- 1409 Felder St., Alarm Activation