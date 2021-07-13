Sheriff Eric Bryant gives update on entering auto cases

Media Release

7.13.2021

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating several Entering Autos throughout the county. As of today’s date, two juveniles ages 13 and 15 have been taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

Sheriff Eric D. Bryant would like to thank the community for your assistance in providing the Sheriff’s Office with tips that led to the apprehension of these suspects. This is an ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with information, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division @ 229-924-4094.