Geraldine H. Abbett: July 10, 2021

Geraldine H. Abbett, 95 of Americus, passed away Saturday July 10, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Rust Mauldin will officiate. A private interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Monday, July 12th in the funeral home chapel.

Geraldine Herrington Abbett was born February 5, 1926 in Millhaven, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Henry Herrington and the late Cathryn Glisson Abbett. Mrs. Abbett retired from Cooper Lighting, where she worked in the Inventory Control department. She loved her family and spending time outdoors, gardening and fishing. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathryn “Cookie” Yeomans of Morehead City, NC and Barbara Bailey “Edgar” of Soda Springs, ID. A son Robert Lee Shumake of Americus and a sister Nancy Fidler of Ocala, FL. Four grandchildren Greg Yeomans “Toni” of Tarpon Springs, FL, Kate-Cromwell-Wood “David” of Morehead City, NC, Alonzo Gerald Ricard “Cathy Allison” of Americus and Charlene Ricard of Americus. Three great grandchildren, Jordon Yeomans of Tarpon Springs, Skylar Fayne Ricard Smith “Brooke” of Woodstock and Layn Cromwell of Morehead City, NC and her beloved gran dog Cricket Smith. Mrs. Abbett was preceded in death by her husband James Robert Abbett Jr.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Americus 221 South Lee Street Americus, GA 31709.

