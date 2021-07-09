Area Beat Report 7/8 to 7/9/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/8 to 7/9/2021
- Davis, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 39, 7/9/2021 5:09 a.m., Failure to Appear
- Deriso, Courtney Nicole (In Jail), 30, 7/8/2021 6:18 p.m., Probation Violation
- Gamble, Tommy Oneal (In Jail), 37, 7/8/2021 11:15 a.m., Probation Violation
- Pollock, Angela Gail (In Jail), 53, 7/8/2021 2:21 p.m., Obstruction of Officer
- Sanchez, Domingo (In Jail), 43, 7/8/2021 7:10 p.m., Housing for Webster County
- Wiley, John Robert (In Jail), 39, 7/9/2021 1:29 a.m., Parole Violation
- Williams, Jasmine Charnease (In Jail), 28, 7/8/2021 3:12 p.m., Hold for Bibb County Sheriff’s Office
Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/8 to 7/9/2021
7/8
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 377, Roadway Blocked
- US Highway 19 South about Mile Post 8, Abandoned Vehicle
- 100 Easy St., Domestic Disturbance
- 139 Timberlane Dr., 911 Hangup
- 132 Pecan Terrace, Civil Matter
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- Lamar Rd. at Spring Creek Rd. Mile Post 13, Traffic Stop/verbal warning for failure to maintain lane
- 214 Hospital St., Alarm Activation
- 2330 Brady Rd., Welfare Check
- County Road 45 at Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 167 Mallard Lane, Entering Automobile
- GA Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., suspicious person
- 107 5th St., Domestic Disturbance/Parole Violation
- Southerfield Rd. and SGTC Parkway, Traffic Stop/warning for tag requirements
- 123 Hooks Mill Rd., Assist Motorist
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/7 to 7/9/2021
7/7
- 207 Rucker St. at 2:07 a.m., Domestic Dispoute
- 302 Pineview Dr. at 2:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
7/8
- 1034 Elm Avenue at 4:36 a.m., Marijuana purchase/possession
- 1034 Elm Ave. Apt. F7, Warrant Executed
- 730 S. MLK Blvd. at Apt. C8 at Americus Gardens Apartments at 7:23 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree felony/Robbery/Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- 202 US Hwy 19 South at McDonald’s at 5:10 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- East Jefferson St. at 11:16 a.m., Cruelty to children – 3rd degree/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 12 noon, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King at 1:45 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
- 1711 East Lamar St. WAL-MART at 2:51 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed
- 547 Oak Avenue at 1:49 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1207 S. MLK Blvd. at Waffle House at 3:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 103 Eastview Circle Apt. F at 9:45 p.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/8 to 7/9/2021
- Espinosa, Angelica, 30, 7/8/2021 5:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Espinosa, Jose F, 39, 7/8/2021 5:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Williams, Iman Jnah, 20, 7/9/2021 12:30 p.m., Assault and Battery