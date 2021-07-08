expand
Ad Spot

July 10, 2021

Jean Smith Loftin: July 7, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Mrs. Jean Smith Loftin, 87 of Plains, passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Plains United Methodist Church. Rev. R T Beverly and Rev. Lee Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon Cemetery in Plains. The family will receive friends, Friday July 9th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services. 

Mrs. Jean Smith Loftin was born February 20, 1934 in Plains. She was the daughter of the late Robert C. Smith and the late Mary Lou Burnette Smith. Mrs. Loftin retired from the State of Georgia, where she worked as a secretary in the Vocational Rehabilitation Department. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Stitch and Chat Club and she was a faithful member of the Plains United Methodist Church. 

Mrs. Loftin is survived by a son, Robert Allen Pugh of Prosper, TX. One sister, Carolyn Jones, nieces, Jenny Jones, Debra Crawford, Laura Radcliffe and a nephew, J C Daniel. She is also survived by great nieces Carrie King, Tori Tycler, Becka Begly, Heather Daniel, Lauren Melton, Lindsay Brochtrup and great nephews, Daniel Crawford, Rob Crawford, Cory Radcliffe and Ches Daniel and family friend Margaret Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband J C Loftin and a sister Nancy Daniel. 

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to The League of the Good Samaritan c/o Magnolia Manor 2001 South Lee St. Americus, GA 31709. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements. 

Scott Aldridge
Aldridge Funeral Services
612 Rees Park
Americus, GA 31709
phone (229) 928-8683
fax       (229) 931-9922

More News

Lamb allows just two hits in Travelers’ shutout victory over Wow Factor

Area Beat Report 7/8 to 7/9/2021

Board of Education discusses contingency planning and dress code

Americus Travelers earn a win and a tie on Day 2 of the Perfect Game World Series

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/8 to 7/9/2021

education

Board of Education discusses contingency planning and dress code

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/7 to 7/8/2021

Local News

New scholarship established at South Georgia Tech in honor of Mark Brooks

Local news

Sheriff Pete Smith being remembered on 7.15.21

Local News

Area Beat Report 7/1 to 7/7/2021

education

Sumter BOE applies for over $24 million in federal funding

education

Ian Wynn named 2021 GSW Outstanding Scholar

Local news

Kitchens selected for Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Scholarships

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/30 to 7/1/2021

Columns

Why did the Callaway House cross the street?

News Main

Americus joins together to pray over our city

Local News

SGTC Leadership team provides tour for new Sumter County Chamber CEO Amber Batchelor

Local news

June 30 marks 30 days of prayer for the City of Americus

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/29 to 6/30/2021

Local news

Southwestern Judicial Circuit welcomes new assistant district attorney, Chuck Faaborg

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/28 to 6/29/2021

clubs/organizations

Grateful Threads celebrates veterans

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/24 to 6/28/2021

Local news

Americus Civitan Club presents contribution to GSW Foundation

News Main

Americus native successfully completes Navy tour at Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council suspend rules and act on several items

Local news

Someone is coming to town!

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021