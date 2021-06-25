Someone is coming to town!

BY: James Burke, Founder, and Host of Southern Gospel Point of View

Email: james@southerngospelpov.com

Last Saturday I was travelling home from a Campmeeting in North Georgia and my phone rang. I was surprised to see that Mr. Jimmy Thaxton was calling. I knew right away that something in Southern Gospel was happening, but I wasn’t sure what. As I answered the phone, he informed me that he was at the Memphis Quartet Show and had just spoken with the guys from The Old Paths Quartet.

Especially now, artists are trying to fill their calendars with as many dates as possible, even if they have to travel between dates for a booking. Turns out, Old Paths was in need of a date to fill a void. So, Mr. Thaxton went to work and booked them again for this Saturday evening.

So, on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 6:00 The Old Paths Quartet will be at Salem United Methodist Church in Americus, GA. Their address is 903 Upper River Rd. Americus, GA 31709. No doubt the group would love to see you, but the folks at the church are a welcoming bunch and would be honored if you would attend.

I have reviewed their albums before and hope to again when new music is available. But, I will say this, if you love quartet style singing, you need to hear these guys. If you would rather a progressive style, you need to hear these guys. They have a true quartet sound but can also do a great job with more modern styles. Steve Ladd may do a solo or two, and he may even do an impression of Willie Nelson. Daniel Ashmore will at some point break out the saxophone and serenade you with some smooth jazz style gospel songs.

I’ve seen them in person at least twice and have enjoyed their music and message both times. They have a knack for being real and very personal. Maybe it’s the venue, but I choose to believe it’s just who they are.

Because of prior engagements, I may not get to be there, but please, take a moment and speak to the guys, and find Mr. Thaxton. Thank them for putting this together, and will someone tell them I said Hi? I’d love for you to take a few pictures and post them on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #sogopov.

That’s all for now, I hope you have a great weekend and enjoy your time with Old Paths, that’s just my Southern Gospel Point of View.

For more Southern Gospel news, visit www.southerngospelpov.com.