June 26, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:21 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/23 to 6/24/2021

  • Blount, Alexis Janai (Bonded Out), 18, 6/23/2021 11:08 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Boyton, Coneshia Louise (In Jail), 37, 6/24/2021 3:05 a.m., Battery
  • Burns, Damion Marquis (In Jail), 43, 6/23/2021 9:34 a.m., Cruelty to Children-allowing a child to watch family violence/Giving false information to police/Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Burton, Nicholas Lamar (In Jail), 34, 6/23/2021 2:14 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Cannon, Marco Dante (In Jail), 6/23/2021 5:17 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Galindo, Ashley Marie (In Jail), 31, 6/23/2021 9:23 p.m., USMS
  • Jackson, Devonta Terrance (Rebook), 27, 6/23/2021 2:56 p.m., Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
  • Jordan, Alonzo Tyree (Sentenced), 22, 6/23/2021 10:54 p.m., Sentence
  • Lewis, Warren Charles (Bonded Out), 27, 6/23/2021 7:13 p.m., Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense/Failure to appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021

6/23

  • 371 GA Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • 317 Shirley Rd., Information for officer
  • 0 PSMC, Information for officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Criminal Trespass
  • 279 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 171 Briar Patch Circle Lot 77, VIN Inspection
  • 110 Fern St., Assist Another Agency
  • North Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 0 Shiloh Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
  • 104 Glory Court, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 500 West Lamar St. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or stolen tag

6/24

  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 208 Jackson St., Burglary

Americus PD Media Incident Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021

6/23

  • 1512 North MLK Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Simple Battery
  • 1404 East Forsyth St. at City of Americus Finance Department, Giving False information to police officers/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Elm Avenue, Traffic Stop/Improper Stopping
  • East Hill St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or other drugs
  • 207 Lorrane Avenue, Ungovernable Child/Simple Battery
  • 1113 North Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 208 Barnum Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 130 East Hill St. at Apt. 1, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 540 Tripp St. at Pepo’s, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
  • City of Americus, Lost or Mislaid Property
  • 209B Murphy Mill Rd., Domestic Dispute
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Financial Transaction Card Forgery/Fraud
  • 102 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Home for Children, Runaway Juvenile
  • 909C Elizabeth St., Domestic Dispute

6/24

  • 162A Lakeview Circle, Simple Battery
  • 905 North Lee St. at Sumter County Ninth Grade Academy, Miscellaneous Report

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/23 to 6/24/2021

  • Smith, Keycten Tru, 22, 6/23/2021 Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object

