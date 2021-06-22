expand
June 24, 2021

William Gregory Roberts: June 8, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

William Gregory Roberts, born April 15, 1964, died June 8, 2021 of cardiac arrest. Greg had been living and working in Macon, GA, but was originally from Americus. He is survived by his mother, Sandy Mansell, brother Richard Roberts and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Basil Roberts.  There will be a graveside, Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 26, 10:30 am, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 120 Upper River Rd, Americus, GA 31709. Please feel free to wear masks or not. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made online to Teen Challenge http://columbusteenchallenge.org

