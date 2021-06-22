expand
June 24, 2021

Sharon Robinson: June 18, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:17 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Sharon Robinson, 56 of Leslie died on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. and raised in Cedar Town, GA., by Woodrow and Sarah Crumpton. Sharon moved to Americus in her twenties to be close to family. She was preceded in death by her mother Carla Bolton and a son Adam Crowley. She leaves behind her husband Chuck Robinson, son Vance & Brandi Crowley; sisters Donna Patterson, Janet & Bobby Walls, Lisa & Bill Horsley, Amanda & Hugh Rooks, Charlie McAllister, and Brad; two grandchildren Jackson and Laith Crowley; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 10:00 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

