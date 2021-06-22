expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/22/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/18 to 6/21/2021

  • Franks, Delia Denise (In Jail), 34, 6/18/2021 4:15 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Howard, Jordan Lee (In Jail), 29, 6/20/2021 10:48 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain Lane
  • Jordan, Alonzo Tyree (Bonded Out), 22, 6/21/2021 7:12 a.m., Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Kidnapping/Theft by Taking-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass – Family Violence
  • Monts, Reginald Dion (In Jail), 26, 6/20/2021 5:04 p.m., Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of felony/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
  • Oakes, Joshua James (In Jail), 35, 6/20/2021 7:50 p.m., Sexual Battery against a child under the age of 16
  • Robinson, John David (In Jail), 35, 6/18/2021 1:45 a.m., Holding for Catoosa County
  • Scarborough, Logan Jarrett (Bonded Our), 21, 6/19/2021 4:48 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Shorter, Willie James (In Jail), 29, 6/20/2021 11:51 p.m., Holding for Stewart County
  • Myers, Tabatha Renee (In Jail), 45, 6/21/2021 11:41 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Giving False info to police officer
  • Tran, Patrick Duy (In Jail), 33, 6/21/2021 10:13 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Williamson, Dexter Cantell (In Jail), 22, 6/22/2021 12:57 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Operating without lights-required by law/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Failure to Maintain Lane/Tail light lenses required/Wrong Class License/Speeding/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/18 to 6/21/2021

6/18

  • US Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 34, Assist Motorist
  • 113 North Village Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 153 Sixth St., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 East at Williams Church Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 500 West Lamar St., Crossing State/County guard lines with contraband
  • 551 Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 133 Irene Dr., Theft
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/warning for hands free device
  • Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Accident Report
  • Robin Hills at Pheasant, Loud Music
  • Devoe rd., Assist another agency
  • Forsyth St. at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Bad Child
  • 1498 Hooks Mill Rd., Assist Another AGENCY
  • SGT Parkway at GA Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warrant Service

6/19

  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 308, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • MLK and Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Improper Left Turn/Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Information for officer
  • District Line Rd. and Lamar Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 415 Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Accident
  • 441 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 210 Fox Stephens Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 27 at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warning for driving without lights on
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 191 Overlook Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 107 Jade Rd., Domestic Disturbance

6/20

  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Side Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd., Warning for missing a license plate
  • 156 Stonewall Dr., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 280 West at Gas & Go, Alarm Activation
  • 124 McDonald Dr., Burglary
  • District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
  • 1758 GA Hwy 30 West, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 244 Loop Rd., Traffic Accident
  • GA Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding and no current decal on tag
  • 401 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
  • 135 N. Bailey Ave., Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 280 East at 195, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
  • 244 E. Rock Hill Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Spring St., Assist Motorist
  • District Line Rd. and Lamar Rd., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Hidden Lakes, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 205 GA Hwy 49 South, Traffic Stop/Warning citation for speeding
  • Arch Helms Rd. and GA Hwy 49 South, Racing
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly

6/21

  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 North about MP 17, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Middle Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 West at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East about Arlington Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Failure to have license on person
  • GA Hwy 19 North about MP 17, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 108 Southland Road, Animal Complaint
  • Forrest St. about Church St., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light being out
  • 127 William Bowen Point, Alarm Activation
  • 211 Smokey Lane, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title
  • 112 Center Fitt Rd., Civil Matter
  • GA Highway 280 East at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/warnings for suspended registration, no proof of insurance and no license on person
  • Tripp St. and GA Highway 30 East at Gas & Go, Traffic Stop/Expired registration or no title
  • Hidden Lakes Subdivision, Suspicious Person
  • 385 GA Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • 190 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1515 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 148 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 at MM 19, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Expired or no registration or title
  • Highway 49 North at Peacock Alley, Vehicle Pursuit/Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Operating without lights – required by law/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired registration or no title/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Failure to maintain lane/Tail lights out – tail light lenses required/Wrong Class license/Speeding/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • 967 Leslie Lamar Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 354 Arch Helms Rd., Welfare Check

6/22

  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light out
  • District Line Rd. about Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 414 N. Bond St. Apt. A, Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/18 to 6/21/2021

  • Boone, Jaheim Sam-Twawn, 19, 6/21/2021 5:20 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Myers, Tabatha, 46, 6/21/2021 9:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
  • Tran, Patrick, 34, 6/21/2021 9:05 p.m., Warrant Executed/Headlight Requirements
  • Williams, Shateria Vonshe, 27, 6/21/2021, Disorderly Conduct
  • George, Tiquan Malik, 25, 6/17/2021 11:24 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Stalking
  • Thomas, Wanda Denise, 48, 6/17/2021 10:11 p.m., Failure to yield wen entering roadway/DUI-open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Barnes, Taniya Leshay, 20, 6/20/2021 4:15 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Carter, Laquasha Deondra, 30, 6/20/2021 4:39 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Colbert, Shaquille Deshaun, 21, 6/20/2021 4:15 a.m., Disorderly Condcut
  • Fuller, Alaysia Arionia, 19, 6/18/2021 10:21 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object
  • Lewis, Aamiyah Tenise, 19, 6/20/2021 12:34 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
  • Monts, Reginald Dion, 27, 6/20/2021 3:11 p.m., Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Marijuana possession, purchase, manufacture/sale/distribution
  • Pacheco, Pete, 33, 6/18/2021 12 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Robinson, John, 36, 6/18/2021 12:28 a.m., Assault and Battery/Warrant Executed
  • Robinson, Shadrick Dion, 45, 6/18/2021 9:09 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/18 to 6/21/2021

6/17

  • 412 West Forsyth St. at Jones Paint and Body Shop, Miscellaneous Report
  • 107 East Lester St., Domestic Dispute
  • 208 Brookdale Dr., Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Trespass
  • 115 Clearview Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • 208 Willet Way, Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
  • East Dodson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 806 Lawson Dr., Civil Matter
  • 88 Dixon Dr., Ungovernable Child/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
  • 201 US Highway 19 South at Traffic Supply Store, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 10E, Miscellaneous Report
  • West church St. at Rees St., Failure to yield when entering roadway/DUI-Alcohol – Having an open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • 323 South Lee St., Discharging firearms in city limits
  • 303 Peggy Ann Dr., Damage to Property

6/18

  • Tripp St. at East Lamar St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug/Failure to Maintain Lane/Headlight Requirements
  • 162A Lakeview circle, Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • 304B East Dodson St., Assault and Battery/Warrant Executed
  • 103 Hosanna Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 609A Eastview Circle, Fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds
  • North Lee St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drugs
  • 1005 Turner St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 910 South MLK Blvd. at Todd Auto, Civil Matter
  • 1451 North Jackson St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 104 Glory Court, Missing Person
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Hinkle St. at church St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol
  • 533 Oak Avenue, Damage to Property
  • 727 Tom Gailey Plaza, Criminal Trespass

6/19

  • Elm Avenue at Hill St., Failure to stop at stop sign/DUI-Alcohol
  • 201 South MLK Blvd. at Tractor Supply Store, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 211A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 110 Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 6E, Disorderly Conduct

6/20

  • Elm Avenue, Possession of Marijuana or Drugs
  • 205 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. M, Disorderly Conduct
  • 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Criminal Trespass
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments, Purchase, Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Firearms or knife durng the commission of a felony
  • 514 East Forsyth St. at Sneakers, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • GA Hwy 27 East at 113 Southland Heights Apt. K-4, Disorderly Conduct
  • 119 Finn St., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Rees St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 104A Frieda Lane, Simple Battery/Ungovernable Child/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • 104A Frieda Lane, Battery 1st Offense
  • 78A Barbara Battle Way, Robbery/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 202 Elliot Dr., Miscellaneous Report

6/21

  • 305 Prince St., Theft By Taking (Felony)
  • 103 Highway 27 at Phoebe Sumter Pediatrics, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Adderton St. near Armory Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • Ashy St. at Winn St., Suspicious Incident
  • 604 Eastview Dr., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Crawley St., Battery
  • Norman Cole St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Disorderly Conduct
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Apt. 18 at Southland Heights, Damage to Property
  • West Forsyth St. at Baldwin St., Damage to Property
  • 117 Hosanna Circle, Unlawful Eavesdropping or surveillance/Harassing Communications
  • 429 Forrest St. at Apt. N, Welfare Check
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed/Giving false information to police officer
  • Winn St. at Jefferson St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

6/22

  • 1505 North MLK Blvd. at Super Shop, Suicide Threat/Attempt

 

 

More News

10U Sumter County All-Stars take two of three games to open GRPA State Tournament

Prayer for the Cherokee Street area of Americus

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/22/2021

William Gregory Roberts: June 8, 2021

Local news

Prayer for the Cherokee Street area of Americus

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/22/2021

Local news

Meet your familiar yet new City Manager, Diadra Powell

Local news

Judge Rucker Smith Re-Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

Local News

The Kinnebrew Company to change ownership

education

Sumter County Board of Education comes to agreement with Sumter County Board of Commissioners as well as passing 21-22 budget

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/18/2021

Local News

South Georgia Technical College holds High School equivalency graduation ceremony

Local news

Mayor and city council set voting items and address garbage issues

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/16 to 6/17/2021

Local news

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, June 22

Local news

Sandy Larson named SGTC Administrative Services Director

Local news

Severe blood shortage: Donors needed now to address delays in patient care

Local news

Phoebe Expands Visitation Hours

Local news

New agreement between CGTC and GSW smooths transition for Information Technology students

Local News

Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council Youth Leadership Training Camp

Local news

Former Americus resident pens children’s book

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/15 to 6/16/2021

News Main

How Blake Dukes defines fatherhood and how he relies on other fathers to share their wisdom

News Main

Shooting incident resulting in juvenile death

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/14 to 6/15/2021

Local news

A healing prayer for the Reddick Drive and Tom Hill Circle areas

Local News

Americus residents tired of violent crime rally and are ready for change

Local News

Sandy Larson named SGTC Administrative Services Director