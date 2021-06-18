Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/18/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/17 to 6/18/2021
- Dariso, Jamarcus Jyquon (In Jail), 18, 6/17/2021 2:30 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- George, Tiquan Malik (In Jail), 25, 6/17/2021 1:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated
- Glover, Dejean Dewayne (Bonded Out), 29, 6/17/2021 3:42 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Owen, Tony Michael (In Jail), 37, 6/17/2021 9:42 p.m., Forgery/Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony
- Robinson, John David (In Jail), 35, 6/18/2021 1:45 a.m., Holding for Catoosa County
- Wilborn, Antonio Bernard (Bonded Out), 34, 6/17/2021 3:25 p.m., Failure to Appear – Felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/17 to 6/18/2021
6/17
- 1464 Youngs Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
- US Highway 280 West about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 2765 Hwy 280 at Marthanna Grove, Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
- 200 Block of Huntington Road, Accident Involving Deer
- Sixth Street at Flintside Dr., Roadway Blocked/vehicle in roadway
- 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
- 271 South Freeman Ave., Animal Complaint
6/18
- 153 Sixth St., Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 34, Assist Motorist
- 113 North Village Rd., Domestic Disturbance