COVID-19 Update June 14, 2021

Georgia is now vaccinating all residents aged 12 and older. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for use in anyone 12 years of age and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for use in anyone 18 years of age and older.

District Vaccination Numbers

Fully Fully

County Vaccinated Percentage County Vaccinated Percentage

Chattahoochee 1,212 11 Quitman 526 23 Clay 974 33 Randolph 1,808 26 Crisp 6,172 27 Schley 1,128 22 Dooly 3,133 23 Stewart 1,402 22 Harris 9,236 27 Sumter 9,910 33 Macon 3,357 25 Talbot 1,851 29 Marion 1,926 23 Taylor 2,328 29 Muscogee 48,113 25 Webster 763 29

The number of fully residents vaccinated in our district is 93,839.

Vaccine Registration

Visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and click on the red bar at the top of the home page for vaccine or testing registration. For questions, or if you need assistance registering, please contact our COVID-19 Call Center at 706-653-6613. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There is no charge for testing or vaccines at any health department location.

Vaccine Locations

All health departments are giving COVID-19 vaccines. Below are locations with scheduled times. Appointments preferred but not required.

Columbus Health Department – 706-321-6300 – Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. All brands of vaccines available.

Chattahoochee County Health Department – Cusseta – 706-989-3663 – Tuesday from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Crisp County Health Department – Cordele – 229-276-2680 – Thursdays. Call for times.

Dooly County Health Department – Vienna – 229-268-4725 – Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Closed 12 noon to 1:00 pm.

Harris County Health Department – Hamilton – 706-628-5037 – Friday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. All brands of vaccines available.

Macon County Health Department – Oglethorpe – 478-472-8121 – Thursday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Marion County Health Department – Buena Vista – 229-649-5664 – Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Schley County Health Department – Ellaville – 229-937-2208 – Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Closed 12 noon to 1:00 pm.