June 18, 2021

Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council Youth Leadership Training Camp

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Staff Reports

The week of May 30th through June 5th, South Georgia Council held its National Youth Leadership Training at Camp Osborn near Sylvester.  National Youth Leadership Training provides scouts with leadership skills and experience above and beyond even what they receive in the regular scout program.  The additional leadership skills can be used in their home troops and in other situations demanding leadership.

Twenty-Seven scouts completed the course.  They are:  Jonathan Bevis of Valdosta, Patryk  Crumbley of Albany, Lucy Davis of Albany, Reece Ellion of Albany, Wesley Fletcher of Ashburn, Sara Frost of Arabi, Jackson Guest of Albany, Sean Hoover of Leesburg, Adam Kelly of Americus, Grace Mallow of Albany, Carter Mallow of Albany, Marfran Emanuel Mata of Leesburg, Cole McNeal of Ray City, Trey Mitchell of Albany, Ellis Moore of Leesburg, Benjamin Nipper of Cordele, Collin Orme of Albany, Kolby Osha of Valdosta, Alexandra Patton of Albany, Laieton Sharp of Vienna, Wiley Stewart of Americus, Noah Tanner of Albany, Weston Thompson of Valdosta, Aiden Vargovich of Leesburg, Jensen Wade of Cordele, Logan Walsh of Leesburg, and, Korey Watts of Cordele.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia.  For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/

 

