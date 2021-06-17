Area Beat Report 6/16 to 6/17/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/16 to 6/17/2021
- Green, Angela Denise (In Jail), 35, 6/16/2021 10:18 a.m., Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Harpe, Jayda Cyterial (Bonded Out), 20, 6/16/2021 9:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Harassing Phone Calls
- Lewis, Aamiyah Tenise (In Jail), 19, 6/16/2021 11:09 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop/Aggressive Driving/Reckless Driving
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/16 to 6/17/2021
6/16
- Astro Parking Lot, Threats
- 272 Fish Rd., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
- Thomas Dr. at Power Sports, Warning for hands free device
- Prince St. at Lamar St., Traffic Stop
- 135 N. Hunter Dr. at Deerfield Plantation, Theft
- 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 328 Jackson St., 911 Hang Up
6/17
- 1464 Youngs Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 6/16 to 6/17/2021
- Campbell, David Brenard, 49, 6/16/2021 7:43 p.m. DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 6/16 to 6/17/2021
6/16
- 55 Brinson St., Murder/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of pistol and revolver by person/Aggravated Assault
- 1205 South MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn, Domestic Dispute
- Crawley St., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Traffic (Non-Alcoholic Related)
- 1034 Elm Ave. Apt. 14D, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 124 Laurel Circle, Harassing Communications
- 1321 E. Lamar St. at Dairy Queen, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
- 203 Griffin Ln., Damage to Property
- East Forsyth at Tripp St., DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation
- Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Dr., Speeding/Warrant Executed
- 310 Ashby St., Domestic Dispute
6/17
- 412 West Forsyth St. at Jones Paint and Body, Miscellaneous Report
- 107 East Lester St., Domestic Dispute