June 18, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/16 to 6/17/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:02 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/16 to 6/17/2021

  • Green, Angela Denise (In Jail), 35, 6/16/2021 10:18 a.m., Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Harpe, Jayda Cyterial (Bonded Out), 20, 6/16/2021 9:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Harassing Phone Calls
  • Lewis, Aamiyah Tenise (In Jail), 19, 6/16/2021 11:09 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop/Aggressive Driving/Reckless Driving

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/16 to 6/17/2021

6/16

  • Astro Parking Lot, Threats
  • 272 Fish Rd., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
  • Thomas Dr. at Power Sports, Warning for hands free device
  • Prince St. at Lamar St., Traffic Stop
  • 135 N. Hunter Dr. at Deerfield Plantation, Theft
  • 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 328 Jackson St., 911 Hang Up

6/17

  • 1464 Youngs Mill Rd., Animal Complaint

Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 6/16 to 6/17/2021

  • Campbell, David Brenard, 49, 6/16/2021   7:43 p.m. DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 6/16 to 6/17/2021

6/16

  • 55 Brinson St., Murder/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of pistol and revolver by person/Aggravated Assault
  • 1205 South MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn, Domestic Dispute
  • Crawley St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Traffic (Non-Alcoholic Related)
  • 1034 Elm Ave. Apt. 14D, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 124 Laurel Circle, Harassing Communications
  • 1321 E. Lamar St. at Dairy Queen, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
  • 203 Griffin Ln., Damage to Property
  • East Forsyth at Tripp St., DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation
  • Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Dr., Speeding/Warrant Executed
  • 310 Ashby St., Domestic Dispute

6/17

  • 412 West Forsyth St. at Jones Paint and Body, Miscellaneous Report
  • 107 East Lester St., Domestic Dispute

 

 

