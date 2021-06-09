expand
June 10, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/8 to 6/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/8 to 6/9/2021

  • Clark, Cronelius Veron (In Jail), 46, 6/8/2021 3:13 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Ford, Ke’Wanda Wen’nesha (In Jail), 19, 6/8/2021 7:11 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Harris, Charles Erwin (In Jail), 36, 6/8/2021 6:49 p.m., Drivers use due care/Seat Belt Violation/Defective tires/Failure to Maintain Lane/Hit and Run: Duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident/Obstructing traffic flow/False statements or writings/Concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Reckless Driving/Reckless Driving/Probation Violation
  • Mann, Shambretta Brielle (In Jail), 28, 6/9/2021 12:30 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain insurance/Giving false information (DOB, Address, etc.) to law enforcement officers/Forgery 1st Degree/Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/8 to 6/9/2021

6/8

  • 111 Briar Patch Circle, Civil Matter
  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
  • Felder St. about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirement
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Driver must apply for a new license within certain time period
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 725 GA Hwy 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 3, Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required 1st offense
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Expired or no registration or title/Seat Belt Violation/Driver must apply for license within certain time period
  • 106 Pryor Cobb Rd. at Cobb Post Office, Theft of Electricity
  • 2498 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 808 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 27 at Hanson Dr., Traffic Stop/Warnngs for seat belt violation and hands free device
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 553 US Highway 280 East, Damage to Property
  • 248 Watermelon Rd., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony
  • 428 Southerfield Rd., Theft
  • 226 Edgewood Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 104 Tower View Dr., Bad Chld
  • 158 Phil Jones Sr. Rd., Burglary
  • 1092 Salters Mill Rd., Person Shot
  • 247 Mad Dog Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 285 GA Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation

6/9

  • 115 Sylvan Dr., Threats/Harassing Phone calls
  • 110 Wolf Creek Dr., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/7 to 6/9/2021

6/7

  • 703 Tom Gailey Plaza, Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1st Montgomery at Matt Hart St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 421 E. Jefferson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1120 Felder St. at Sumter Electric Membership, Forgery – 3rd Degree
  • 107A Bush Circle, Criminal Trespass
  • 219A Horton Dr., Motorcycle: No proof of insurance
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 8, Domestic Dispute
  • 105 Bozeman Circle, City Probation Violation/Warrant Executed
  • 1101 Douglas Circle, Damage to Property/Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 East Lamar St., at WAL-MART, Simple Battery
  • Hartman Street, Discharging Firearms in City Limits

6/8

  • 218 Beal St., Aggravated Assault
  • 902 Railroad St., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – 1st Degree/Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Aggravated Assault
  • Bush Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 904 Railroad St., Aggravated Assault/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • 214B Taylor St., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 916 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Lot 12 at Weeks Trailer Parks, Burglary – 1st Degree Felony
  • 710 Felder St., Disorderly Conduct
  • 104 Woodland Avenue, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Americus, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • Pinecrest Dr. at Douglas Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Tripp St. at E. Lamar St., Giving False Information (DOB, name address, etc.) to police officers

6/9

  • 103 Eastview Apartments Apt. F, Theft of a motor vehicle

Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 6/7 to 6/8/2021

  • Sanford, Jayson Lee, 26, 6/8/2021 12:19 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Non-Compliance
  • Ford, Kewanda, 20, 6/8/2021 12:59 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Ford, Tyrek Altaveon, 23, 6/7/2021 8:26 p.m., City Probation Violation

 

 

