June 8, 2021

Dr. Virginia Raye Holt: May 17, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Dr. Virginia Raye Holt, 88, passed away Monday, May 17th at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, GA surrounded by her loving family. Virginia Raye Holt was born on October 5, 1932 in Albany, Georgia. Raye was the proud daughter of the late Clifford Raymond Holt, Sr. and Rosa Virginia Holt. Growing up in Americus, Raye was the doting big sister of Leila Rilla Holt and Raymond Holt, Jr. (Carey). Education was Raye’s passion. After graduating from Americus High in 1949, Raye went on to receive an Associate’s Degree from Georgia Southwestern and then her B.S. in Physical Education from Georgia College for Women in 1953. Raye started her career teaching at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, GA for 5 years before heading to Texas to obtain a M.S. in Physical Education from Baylor University. During her time in Texas, Raye taught at Bonham Junior High and Odessa College, where she also served as Director of Women’s Athletics. In 1970 Raye received her Ed.D in Physical Education from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. From 1971-1975 Raye was an Associate Professor and Director of Women’s Athletics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC. Returning to Texas, Raye called Beaumont and Lamar University home for over 20 years. Until she retired from Lamar University in 1996, Raye was a Professor, the Coordinator for Health Education, and an Assistant Athletic Director. Following her retirement, Raye returned home to Americus in 1997 to care for her parents. Raye was a brilliant woman of strong faith and was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Americus. She loved her church family and was a member of the vestry, altar guild, adult discussion group, and a Mustard Seed volunteer. Raye was also an avid traveler, tennis player, golfer, and lover of books. A colon and breast cancer survivor, Raye was as active as ever, even in her late 80’s. She spent her time going on long walks around Lake Collins with her beloved peekapoo Reesey, having outdoor picnics and playtime with her great great nephews Ian and Isaac, keeping in touch with her family and friends, and tending to her plants. Raye could also be found relaxing in her favorite recliner with Reesey, watching her favorite sports teams or reading her well worn bible. She was a kind and genuine soul who never let anything break her stride. She cared deeply for her family and friends, never missing a chance to let people know exactly what they meant to her. Our family would like to thank each and every one of you that has loved and prayed for our precious “Aunt Raye”.

A memorial service by Aldridge Funeral Services will take place on June 12 at Calvary Episcopal Church at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, Raye’s wishes were that donations be made to Friends of Cancer Research, Phoebe Oncology Center, or The Mustard Seed at Calvary.
Remaining loving family also includes: Cliff Holt, Clarke Holt (Claire & Caroline), Amy Holt Smith (Alan), Lee Gibson (Debra), Charlotte Hull (Troy), Shep Gibson (Jennifer & Sumter & Madison), Jonathan Gibson (Kelly & Ian & Isaac), Joshua Gibson, Sarah McCarthy (Sean), Bobby Hull (Mandy), Alan Hull (Icesis & Bobby), Carey Freiler (Ricky), Chandler Holloway, Collin Holloway.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

