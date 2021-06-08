expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/7 to 6/8/2021

  • Ford, Ke’Wanda Wen’Nisha (In Jail), 19, 6/8/2021 7:11 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Ford, Tyrek Altaveon (In Jail), 22, 6/7/2021 9:14 p.m., City Probation
  • House, Michael Brandon (Bonded Out), 36, 6/7/2021 10:33 a.m., Tailight lenses required/Registration and license requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Johnson, Chasidty Monique (In Jail), 25, 6/8/2021 6:32 a.m., Illegal possession of controlled substance/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
  • Smith, Anthony Ashley (In Jail), In Jail), 33, 6/7/2021 2:36 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Sutton, Oscar Lee (In Jail), 54, 6/7/2021 1:34 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Wilson, Matthew Elizabeth (In Jail), 22, 6/7/2021 11:35 p.m., Simple Batter- Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Damage to Property -1st Degree/Reckless Conduct

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/7 to 6/8/2021

6/7

  • Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • E. Jefferson St. at Hudson St., Traffic Stop/Warrant Serviced
  • Spring St. and Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight requirements
  • 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 148 Deerfield Dr., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Taillight lenses required/Registration and license requirements
  • 2450 GA Hwy 308 at Tidewater Equipment, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Glessner St. at Elm Avenue, Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 192 Pheasant Dr., Assist Another Agency
  • 145 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 159 Wood Valley Dr., Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 South at three Bridges Rd., Accident Report
  • 215 Briarwood Circle, Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Reckless Conduct
  • 317 Bob Hale Rd., Trouble Unknown
  • 133 E. Sherwood Rd., Theft
  • 192 Pheasant Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 120 Howard Johnson Rd., Civil Matter

6/8

  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, traffic stop/warning for headlight out
  • Felder St. about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Driver must apply for a new license within a certain time period
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 725 GA Hwy 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 111 Briar Patch Circle, Civil Matter

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021

Dr. Virginia Raye Holt: May 17, 2021

Storms

Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure arrives in Americus en route to Oregon

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021

Local News

Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure arrives in Americus en route to Oregon

Local news

A prayer for Bessie Mays Circle area

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021

Local News

Americus’ own Mary-Margaret Waddell to compete for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Local News

SGTC’s Administrative Services Director Mark Brooks announces retirement

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/2 to 6/3/2021

Local News

Americus cyclists can participate in two rides this weekend

Local News

Georgia Southwestern business students finish among top teams in worldwide Business Strategy Game

Local News

Fuller Center cross-country bike ride to show up in Americus on Friday, June 4

Local News

South Georgia Technical College Medical Assisting Program ranked as fourth best in Georgia

Local news

Rise up! A prayer for McCoy Hill area

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/27 to 6/1/2021

Local news

Chief Mark Scott asks the church to pray for our home

Lifestyles

Topiaries offers a special touch to downtown Americus

Local news

As gun violence rises in Americus, Judge R. Rucker Smith hands down a life sentence for armed robbery

News Main

Diadra Powell named Americus City Manager

News Main

APD makes drug arrest

Local News

SGTC Foundation awards Jaydan King the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/26/2021

Local News

Sumter County Parks and Rec, Americus Travelers and Dwight Harris Basketball Summer League highlight Sumter County’s Summer of Sports and Fun

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/25 to 5/26/2021

Local News

Alcoholic Beverage license awarded, discussion of county CDBG and Board Appointments discussed at BOC’s Regular May Meeting

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote on law enforcement requests and services for citizens