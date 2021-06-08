expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

A prayer for Bessie Mays Circle area

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:57 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In keeping with Chief Mark Scott’s request for prayers over four areas of our city, we turn our hearts towards the Bessie Mays Circle area from June 9-15, 2021. Next week we will be lifting the Reddick Drive/Tom Hill Circle area.

 

Our God Who Restores,

You are doing a new thing! It is springing up! We perceive it! You are making a way in the wilderness! You are creating streams in the wasteland! Lord, you always make the wrong thing right. Do it again! Come breathe restoration into the Bessie Mays Circle area of our home. Establish a new thing. We need to see you rebuild, make fresh and pristine the streets of this neighborhood. Lord, go through, cleaning with your mighty hands all the bastions which are not of your making. We want to see your power as you bring your kingdom to these streets. Sweet Jesus, we reach out to touch your robe. Heal us, making us reflect your purity. Because of your love and sacrifice for us, we will enjoy peace as we lie down and sleep. In you alone, Lord, we will dwell in safety. Please make this promise especially true for the residents of the Bessie Mays Circle area. Let your freedom reign in these neighborhoods Lord, for we shall not be bound by the shackles of fear. Father, we invite you into our homes and into our community. We need you here. You will find us waiting patiently for you Lord. Let us be found brave and courageous. Yes, we will wait patiently for you.

As always, precious Christ, please bless and use our hands to be doing your work.

 

More News

Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021

Dr. Virginia Raye Holt: May 17, 2021

Storms

Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure arrives in Americus en route to Oregon

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/7 to 6/8/2021

Local News

Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure arrives in Americus en route to Oregon

Local news

A prayer for Bessie Mays Circle area

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021

Local News

Americus’ own Mary-Margaret Waddell to compete for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Local News

SGTC’s Administrative Services Director Mark Brooks announces retirement

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/2 to 6/3/2021

Local News

Americus cyclists can participate in two rides this weekend

Local News

Georgia Southwestern business students finish among top teams in worldwide Business Strategy Game

Local News

Fuller Center cross-country bike ride to show up in Americus on Friday, June 4

Local News

South Georgia Technical College Medical Assisting Program ranked as fourth best in Georgia

Local news

Rise up! A prayer for McCoy Hill area

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/27 to 6/1/2021

Local news

Chief Mark Scott asks the church to pray for our home

Lifestyles

Topiaries offers a special touch to downtown Americus

Local news

As gun violence rises in Americus, Judge R. Rucker Smith hands down a life sentence for armed robbery

News Main

Diadra Powell named Americus City Manager

News Main

APD makes drug arrest

Local News

SGTC Foundation awards Jaydan King the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/26/2021

Local News

Sumter County Parks and Rec, Americus Travelers and Dwight Harris Basketball Summer League highlight Sumter County’s Summer of Sports and Fun

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/25 to 5/26/2021

Local News

Alcoholic Beverage license awarded, discussion of county CDBG and Board Appointments discussed at BOC’s Regular May Meeting

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote on law enforcement requests and services for citizens