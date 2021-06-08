A prayer for Bessie Mays Circle area

In keeping with Chief Mark Scott’s request for prayers over four areas of our city, we turn our hearts towards the Bessie Mays Circle area from June 9-15, 2021. Next week we will be lifting the Reddick Drive/Tom Hill Circle area.

Our God Who Restores,

You are doing a new thing! It is springing up! We perceive it! You are making a way in the wilderness! You are creating streams in the wasteland! Lord, you always make the wrong thing right. Do it again! Come breathe restoration into the Bessie Mays Circle area of our home. Establish a new thing. We need to see you rebuild, make fresh and pristine the streets of this neighborhood. Lord, go through, cleaning with your mighty hands all the bastions which are not of your making. We want to see your power as you bring your kingdom to these streets. Sweet Jesus, we reach out to touch your robe. Heal us, making us reflect your purity. Because of your love and sacrifice for us, we will enjoy peace as we lie down and sleep. In you alone, Lord, we will dwell in safety. Please make this promise especially true for the residents of the Bessie Mays Circle area. Let your freedom reign in these neighborhoods Lord, for we shall not be bound by the shackles of fear. Father, we invite you into our homes and into our community. We need you here. You will find us waiting patiently for you Lord. Let us be found brave and courageous. Yes, we will wait patiently for you.

As always, precious Christ, please bless and use our hands to be doing your work.