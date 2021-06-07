Several Southland Academy baseball players earn All-Region and All-State honors

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The 2021 Southland Academy Baseball Team had another strong season this past spring. Though the Raiders went 12-13, they were able to make it to the second round of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Playoffs before getting swept in two games by Pinewood Christian. For their efforts throughout the season, several Raiders have earned All-State and All-Region honors.

CHASE LEDGER

Sophomore Pitcher/Catcher ATR Archive

Sophomore pitcher Chase Ledger earned both All-Region and All-State honors for his performance in 2021. As a starting pitcher for the Raiders, Ledger pitched a total of 47 innings and posted a 2.38 ERA with 61 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Offensively, Ledger was equally as potent at the plate with a batting average of .368. He belted seven doubles and drove in a total of 15 RBIs.

Head Coach John Brady’s comments: “Our #1 pitcher and one of our best leaders. He competes on the mound and he caught most games when he wasn’t pitching and he did a fantastic job for us.”

PERRY USHER

Freshman Pitcher/Infielder ATR Archive

Freshman Perry Usher, who served as both a pitcher and an infielder, earned All-Region honors for his performance in 2021. Usher pitched a total of 46 and two-thirds innings and posted a 2.40 ERA while striking out 37 batters. On offense, Usher batted .347 with 12 RBIs.

Head Coach John Brady’s comments: “Perry took over our #2 pitching slot after Spring Break. He also had a great season at third base, only committing two errors.

OWEN EXLEY

Senior Infielder ATR Archive

Senior Infielder Owen Exley served as the Captain of the Raiders and earned All-Region honors for his performance in 2021. Exley batted .333 with two home runs, six doubles and 26 RBIs.

Head Coach John Brady’s comments: “Led the team in RBIs and our most consistent hitter all year. He’s a good leader for us as well….One of only two players that walked more than he k’d.”

HENRY JOHNSON

Sophomore Infielder ATR Archive

Sophomore infielder Henry Johnson earned All-Region honors for his performance for the Raiders in 2021. He batted .338 with four doubles and drove in 15 RBIs. Johnson also played solid defense at second base, shortstop and third base as he only made two errors in the field all year.

JAMES GRIFFIN

Senior Catcher ATR Archive

Senior Catcher James Griffin earned All-Region Honorable Mention for his performance in 2021. He posted a .396 batting average and drove in 10 RBIs this season.

Head Coach John Brady’s comments: “ A great versatile player that can play a number of positions very well. James did a great job as a leader as well.”

BUDDY BRADY

Junior Infielder/Pitcher/Outfielder ATR Archive

Buddy Brady earned All-Region Honorable Mention honors for his performance for the Raiders in 2021. Brady posted a .361 batting average with five doubles and 22 RBIs on the season. According to his father, Head Coach John Brady, He was second on the team in RBIs and second on the team in total number of hits. He was also solid at first base for the entire season.

NATHAN DUKE

Senior Outfielder ATR Archive

Like several of the members of the SAR Baseball Team, senior outfielder Nathan Duke is a stellar multi-sport athlete and obviously, baseball is no exception.

Duke earned All-Region Honorable Mention honors and also served as one of the team captains, along with fellow senior Owen Exley. During the 2021 season, Duke was perfect in the field, committing no errors as both a centerfielder and second baseman. On offense, Duke led the Raiders in RBIs. According to Coach Brady, Duke was a very important leader for the Raiders throughout the season and was one of only two players that walked more than he struck out, the other being Exley.

“These guys are all very deserving of being recognized,” Brady said. “I wish we could have gotten more awards at the region and state level, but that is tough to do sometimes. The Captain’s Award is special to me because their teammates vote on it. Owen and Nathan are very deserving and will be missed next season.”