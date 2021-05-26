expand
May 26, 2021

Inez Green, proud mother and grandmother

Local 94-year-old Americus mother is proud of her families military service

By admin

Published 9:03 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

AMERICUS – Observing Memorial Day is remembering service men and women who have lost their lives while on active duty, however, we wanted to take a moment to acknowledge this mother/grandmother’s pride in her family of service men and women some are active duty some are retired.

For 94-Year-Old Inez Green, the fact that her two sons and six of her eight grandchildren have all either served in the United States Armed Forces or are currently serving makes her extremely proud, and rightly so.  As Memorial Day approaches, time should be taken to salute Mrs. Green, as well as her children and grandchildren, for making the sacrifices to keep our country free and to make it the greatest nation on earth.

Green’s two sons: Rev. Joseph Green and Rev. Walter Green, both served in the U.S. Military.  Joseph Green was a First Sergeant in the U.S. Army and Walter Green was a former Lance Corporal in the Marines.  Several of her grandchildren currently serve in the military.  Gerald Green, Timothy Green, Izaleus Washington and Deundria Edmond currently serve in the U.S. Navy, while Christopher James, Latoria Green and Navarius Green currently serve in the U.S. Army.  One other grandchild, Travan Harris, currently serves in the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to her grandchildren serving in the military, Green also has two grandchildren in law enforcement.  Joshua Green is a police officer with the Americus Police Department and Amanda Ferguson will be graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice.

