May 25, 2021

Georgia Southwestern State University will be hosting several summer sports camps for kids this summer.

Summer Camps at GSW

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics has a summer full of youth camps scheduled for 2021. The basketball, baseball, softball and soccer programs have sessions planned throughout the summer for children as young as five years old to high school elite players. Several team camp options are available as well.

Keep the kids busy, help them improve their skills and most importantly, have some fun this summer. Make your arrangements today! For more information, go to www.gswcanes.com.

All camps are included on the schedule below.

MAY

25-27 — Little Canes Baseball  (SOLD OUT) & Softball Camps (Ages 5-14)

28-30 — Baseball Team Camp

JUNE

1-4 — Basketball Youth Camp (Ages 6-13)

5 — Men’s Basketball Elite Camp (8th-12th grade)

6-8 — Baseball High School Team Camp

7-10 — Soccer Youth Camp (Ages 5-12)

14-16 — Soccer Middle School Camp

21-24 — Soccer High School Camp

21-23 — Women’s Basketball Team Camp

24 — Justin Payne’s Elite Canes Basketball Camp (6th-12th grade)

JULY

11 — Softball Prospect Camp (Ages 13-18)

12-15 — Soccer Youth Camp (Ages 5-12)

20-22 — Baseball Youth Camp II (Ages 5-14)

AUGUST

2-5 — Justin Payne’s Basketball Kids Camp (1st-12th grade)

21 — Baseball Select Camp I (2022-25 grads & JUCO players)

 

