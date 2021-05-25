expand
May 25, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/21 to 5/22/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:23 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/21 to 5/22/2021

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/21 to 5/22/2021

  • Cochran, Darrius Dewayne (Bonded Out), 30, 5/22/2021 12:26 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • Glass, Rodrick Denorris (Bonded Out), 37, 5/21/2021 7:59 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Gordon, Amy Lee (Bonded out), 58, 5/22/2021 3:11 a.m., DUI/Headlight requirements
  • Hough, Samantha Tara (In Jail), 30, 5/21/2021 12:13 a.m., Theft By Taking/Burglary/Possession of a scheduled controlled substance/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 36, 4:06 a.m., City Bench Warrant/Criminal Trespass
  • Powell, Terriel Cornelius (In Jail), 5/21/2021 6:03 p.m., Housing for Stewart County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/21 to 5/22/2021

5/21

  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Shots Fired
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 864 Highway 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • Southerfield Road at Horton Dr., Traffic Stop/Probation Violation/Improper passing in no passing zone
  • 138 Rainbow Terrace, VIN Inspection
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 4252 Hwy 280 East, 911 Hangup
  • 168 GA Hwy 30 West, Theft
  • GA 377 about McLittle Bridge Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 111 Dogwood Hills Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • US Highway 280 East at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Forsyth St. at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/warning to driver and passanger for seat belt violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for no proof of insurance/Driving with violation of license restriction/Citation for seat belt violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/Warning for seat belt violation
  • 0 Rucker St. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Highway 19 North t East Shore, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired Registration
  • 0 Highway 19 at MM 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 463 Brady Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 455 Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 196, Traffic Accident

5/22

  • 0 GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 280 West, Loud Music
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Faircloth Rd., Fireworks
  • Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Hwy 280 East about Williams Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Child or youth safety restraint not used properly/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East about Williams Church Rd., Driving while unlicensed
  • East Forsyth St. at Rite Aid parking lot, traffic stop/warning for failure to yield
  • 157 Sylvan Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 135 N. Bailey Avenue at Citizens Bank, Alarm Activation
  • 800 Block of Middle River Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 300 block of Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • 647 Hwy 195 North, Missing Person
  • 1308 GA Hwy 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Avenue at Lafayette St., Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
  • N. Lee St. about Patterson St., Driving while license suspended or revoked

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/21 to 5/22/2021

  • Avriett, Robert Lee, 30, 5/21/2021 1:34 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • Cladd, Justin Donte, 26, 5/21/2021 6:31 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
  • Grimes, Eryka Latrice, 23, 5/21/2021 11:22 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Perera, Jose Herrera, 49, 5/22/2021 7:59 a.m., Speeding/Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Porter, Nicholas Blake, 21, 5/22/2021 1:39 a.m., Purchase, Consumption or possession by or for underage person, DUI – Under Age 21/Failure to maintain lane
  • Williams, Shyneka Tashay, 26, 5/21/2021 12:10 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Yield for Funeral Procession.

