expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Robert “Bobby” Greene Downs: May 19, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 9:45 am Monday, May 24, 2021

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Greene Downs, 89, of Montezuma, GA passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Miona Geriatric and Dementia Center. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Jonathan Beckham and Rev. Ken Meyers will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the Montezuma United Methodist Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.
Born December 29, 1931 in Leary, GA, Bobby was the son of the late Lonnie G. Downs and Barbara Lou Favors Downs. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy as a communication officer, he returned home where he worked for Central of Georgia Railroad. Following his work with the railroad, Mr. Downs continued his education and attended and graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University and the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with a minor in Geography. He retired from Southern Frozen Foods after thirty-one faithful years where he served as the Vice President and Accountant.
Mr. Downs also served as a City Council Member for Montezuma, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and served on the board at Southland Academy. He was an active member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Mary Thomas Dixon Downs, son, Greg Downs (Connie), daughter, Marcia Dupree (Ben), two granddaughters, Whitney Bowen (Dustin), Bentley Goold (Patrick), two grandsons, Rett Downs (Caitlin), Wes Downs, (Carly), three great grandchildren, Andrew Bowen, Jacob Bowen, and Julie Downs.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Robert Greene Downs to the Montezuma United Methodist Church, 201 N. Dooly Street, Montezuma, GA 31063.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

More News

Hurricanes end season as National Runner-Up

Americus Travelers Baseball Team wins the Perfect Game Tournament

From campus to court room: One GSW graduate is trading her gavel for the scales of justice

Amber Batchelor named Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

community

From campus to court room: One GSW graduate is trading her gavel for the scales of justice

Local news

Amber Batchelor named Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/20 to 5/21/2021

Local News

T’Erra Wilkerson of Baxley awarded South Georgia Technical College Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Scholarship

Local News

SGTC Alumnus Al Jordan is an “everyday hero”

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/13 to 5/20/2021

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners entertains discussion of resumption of Sumter County Fair this fall

News Main

City leaders offer differing views on equipment for local law enforcement and citizen services

News Main

Americus resident fights for Swearing-In Day

News Main

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

community

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

News Main

Counterfeit pills related to overdoses in several counties

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021

Local News

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/11/2021

Local news

Proclamation from Mayor Barry Blount: National Police Week May 9 – 15, 2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education gives insight into 2021-22 budget

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

community

Thunder for the Wreaths convoy to travel from Hampton to Americus, Saturday, May 15

Local News

SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021

community

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021