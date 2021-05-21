Area Beat Report 5/20 to 5/21/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/20 to 5/21/2021
- Brown, Naporcha Sierra (In Jail), 32, 5/20/2021 10:07 a.m., DUI-Drugs
- Carrillo, Karla Jasmin Abarca (Charge Dismissed), 24, 5/20/2021 12:14 a.m., Hold f=for Dooly County
- Chastain, Edward Allen (In Jail), 5/20/2021 10:21 a.m., Housing for Macon County
- Haugabook, Thaemas Juwan (In Jail), 25, 5/20/2021, Escape – Felony/Housing for Macon County
- Hough, Samantha Tara (In Jail), 30, 5/21/2021 12:13 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony/Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 36, 5/21/2021 4:06 a.m., City Bench Warrant/Criminal Trespass
- Murphy, Shirley Ann (Bonded Out), 49, 5/20/2021 2:31 p.m., DUI – Alcohol
- Smith, Shawn Anthony (In Jail), 27, 5/20/2021 6:22 p.m., Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 5/20 to 5/21/2021
5/20
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
- 317 Bob Hale Rd., Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Marker 10, Abandoned Vehicle
- 826 Middle River Rd., Animal complaint
- 118 Briar Patch Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 162 Lane Store Road, 911 Hangup
- 1779 GA Hwy 45, Information for officer
- 578 Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- South GA Tech Parkway at US Highway 19 North, Assist Motorist
- 613 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 115 Tom Holloman Rd., Civil Matter
- SGT Parkway and Bumphead Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 354 Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 19 and Honey Suckle Hollow, Traffic Stop/Possession of controlled substances/Possession of drug-related object
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot K, Domestic Disturbance
- 354 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 159 Bumphead Road at Restoration Church, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
- GA Hwy 27 at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no driver’s license
- GA Hwy 27 at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/Warning for no license on person
5/21
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Shots Fired
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/20 to 5/21/2021
- Avriett, Robert Lee, 30, 5/21/2021 1:34 a.m., Contempt of Court/Warrant Executed
- Holman, Clayton Hudson, 38, 5/20/2021 4:54 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Sheffield, Clevelander Trendnell, 42, 5/20/2021 4:54 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Report 5/20 to 5/21/2021
5/20
- Ridge St. at Douglas Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Hwy 19 N at Starlight Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 303 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
- E. Forsyth St. at Reese St., DUI
- 604B Hawkins St., Runaway Juvenile
- 403B Bessie Mays Circle, Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- 1040 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package Store, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 723 E. Forsyth St. at Taco Bell, Disorderly Conduct
- 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, Simple Battery
- 1319 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 243, Child Molestation
- 118A Hanson Dr., Damage to Property
5/21
- East Forsyth at North Lee St., Warrant Executed/Traffic Stop