expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/14 to 5/19/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/14 to 5/20/2021

  • Barner, Fabian Kentrell (Bonded out), 33, 5/14/2021 12:32 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Criminal Trespass/Family Violence
  • Baynes, Tradarius Aundre (In Jail), 21, 5/14/2021 4:05 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Caldwell, Kendrick Deon (In Jail), 32, 5/16/2021 1:18 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Carter, Reginald Dion (In Jail), 5/16/2021 6:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Clark, Quantaqvious De’Trell (In Jail), 20, 5/16/2021 4:29 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Contreras, April Marie (In Jail), 30, 5/14/2021 3:19 p.m., USMS
  • Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 30, 5/16/2021 3:40 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Eddie Daniel (In Jail), 5/14/2021 1:27 p.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
  • Jernigan, Sebastian Zaccaeus (In Jail), 52, 5/16/2021 1:30 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear
  • Johnson, Carlos Antonio Montee (In Jail), 27, 5/14/2021 2:21 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • Leverette, Konterrious Deon (In Jail), 5/16/2021 4:16 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Martinez-Fierro, Dionis Day, 27, 5/16/2021 6:38 a.m., Cruelty to Children/Simple Battery
  • McCoy, Walter Chris (Bonded Out), 48, 5/14/2021 2 a.m., Probation Violation-Felony
  • Peavy, Myron Hykeem (In Jail), 21, 5/15/2021 11:11 p.m., City Probation
  • Thomas, Martrice Lashon (In Jail), 28, 5/16/2021 3:05 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Cruelty to Children/Driver Use DUI Care/Speeding/Failure to Maintain Lane/Reckless Driving/Writing Bad Checks/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked/Failure to Appear/Child or Youth Restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
  • Waters, Ricardo Chavez (In Jail), 39, 5/16/2021 6:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • White, Jerry Lee (In Jail), 5/16/2021 10:09 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain
  • McDonald, Robert James (In Jail), 36, 5/17/2021 11:32 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Newell, Michael (Rebook), 33, 5/17/2021 1 p.m., Back for Court

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/14 to 5/20/2021

5/14

  • 527 Wise Rd., Deer Accident
  • 1949 GA Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
  • 0 District Line Rd. at Middle River, Livestock in Road
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 792 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • US Hwy 2380 West at Bob Dodson Road, Accident Report
  • 0 Neil Hodges Road at Freeman Road, Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • 123 Rainbow Terrace, Fight
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr., Shots Fired
  • 257 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
  • Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Oscar Williams Road at Magnolia Springs, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 0 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer

5/15

  • 107 Pecan Terrace, Assist Another Agency
  • 851 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
  • 864 Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 194 Grey Stone Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 176 Loop Rd., Criminal Damage to Property
  • 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • Thomas Mill Rd. about Mad Dog Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 104 Second Street, Civil Matter
  • Moon St. near Pecan Circle, Civil Matter
  • 107 Pecan Terrace, Welfare Check/Criminal Trespass
  • South ML Hudson St. at Graham St., Accident Report
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Shots Fired
  • US Highway 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning-Failure to yield

5/16

  • 110 US Hwy 19 North, Civil Matter
  • 538 US Highway 280 East at Lot 36, Domestic Disturbance
  • 864 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 212 Barnes Rd., Theft
  • 0 PSMC ER Plains, Traffic Accident
  • 925 Hwy 27 East, Suspicious Person
  • 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 297 GA Hwy 195 North, Burglary
  • Area of 230 Highway 19 South at The Bridge, Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Road near GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop
  • 417 Arch Helms Rd., Damage to Property
  • 312 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 308 at Salters Mill Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 GA Hwy 195 N at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 564 Lot C at GA Hwy 195, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 101 GA Hwy 49 North, Loud Music
  • Southerfield Rd. near Horton Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person

5/17

  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for Officer/Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Horseshoe Circle, Traffic Stop/warning for break light and tail lights out
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
  • 312 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
  • Mayo near Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to maintain insurance/Possession of open alcohol container/
  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for officer/Civil Matter
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Sub Road, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Hwy 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 173 Grover Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 101 Fieldstone Dr., VIN Inspection
  • 131 Pearl Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Robin Hill Dr. at Cardinal Ct., Accident Report
  • 431 GA Hwy 49 North, Information for officer
  • 169 Mason Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 3635 Hwy 280 East, Information for officer
  • 177 Mitchell St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 111 Larkstur, Theft

5/18

  • 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/defective headlight

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/14 to 5/20/2021

5/14

  • 110 Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apts., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Mayo St. at Railroad St., Death Investigation
  • Horton Dr. at Linnie St., Warrant Executed
  • 220 Academy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 S. Lee St. at Risk Reduction Program, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 225A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 120A Hwy 280 West, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 115 Lily Lane, Simple Battery
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express
  • Church Street at Hampton St., Miscellaneous Report
  • North Jackson St. at Mitchell St., Missing Person

5/15

  • 100 Heads Ave. Breezeway, Criminal Trespass
  • 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 111A Waitsman Dr., Aggravated Assault
  • 226 Horne St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1208 s. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn, Criminal Trespass
  • 237 Wanda Way Apt. 1, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 107 Melody Lane, Miscellaneous Report
  • 105B Waitsman Dr., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
  • 714 Adderton St., Civil Matter
  • 106 Hosanna Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 220 Hudson St., Domestic Dispute
  • East Lamar and Lonnie Lane, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • Cherokee St. at Lakeview Circle, Damage to Prpoerty
  • 208 Horton Dr., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawley St., Miscellaneous Report
  • Felder St. at Harris St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

5/16

  • 110A Bozeman Circle, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Patterson St. at N. Jackson St., Failure to stop at stop sign/warrant served
  • 411 W. Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 62A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 202 Elliot St., Simple Battery
  • Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St., Driving without a valid license/Obstruction/Headlight Requirements/
  • Hosanna Circle, Discharging firearms in city limits
  • 922 Hudson St. Suite D at Life Rediscovery Center, Suspicious Incident
  • 2006 Hickory Dr., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 303 E. Glessner St. at Apt. 26 Troy Hill, Suspicious Incident
  • 1111 Douglas Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1212 Elm Avenue, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1016B South MLK Jr. Blvd., Damage to Property
  • 104-H Country Club Apartments, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 11130 Felder St. Apt. 6E, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 126B Hanson Dr. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1701 E. Lamar St WAL-MART, Criminal Trespass
  • 415 Judy Lane, Criminal Trespass,
  • Pinecrest Dr. at Sharon Dr., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Battery/Simple Assault

 

More News

Area Beat Report 5/14 to 5/19/2021

Americus Travelers Baseball Team set to begin its 25th summer season

GSW Pitcher Tucker Smith signs professional contract

Sumter County Board of Commissioners entertains discussion of resumption of Sumter County Fair this fall

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/14 to 5/19/2021

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners entertains discussion of resumption of Sumter County Fair this fall

News Main

City leaders offer differing views on equipment for local law enforcement and citizen services

News Main

Americus resident fights for Swearing-In Day

News Main

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

community

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

News Main

Counterfeit pills related to overdoses in several counties

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021

Local News

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/11/2021

Local news

Proclamation from Mayor Barry Blount: National Police Week May 9 – 15, 2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education gives insight into 2021-22 budget

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

community

Thunder for the Wreaths convoy to travel from Hampton to Americus, Saturday, May 15

Local News

SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021

community

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021

community

Cindy: 1 in 1.6 million

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

Local news

Warriors wanted: the battle of addiction

Local News

Hands Of Hope is more vibrant and alive than ever

Local News

Power Company officials meet to discuss SGTC Electrical Line Worker program