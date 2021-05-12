expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today urged Georgians to not stockpile gasoline and to practice safe gasoline filling and storing measures.

“In response to the recent cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline, there have been numerous reports of Georgians stockpiling gasoline and using unsafe storage methods,” said Commissioner King. “However, the current situation with the pipeline is only temporary, and these types of actions actually contribute to additional gasoline shortages and put Georgians at unnecessary risk.”

Commissioner King offered the following safety guidelines for the use and storage of gasoline:

  • It is not safe to stockpile gasoline. Storage of a large amount of flammable liquid can be dangerous, particularly in a residence with children.
  • Use only OSHA or DOT approved containers for gasoline storage. Using makeshift storage options, such as plastic bags, is extremely dangerous.
  • Place the container on the ground while filling and keep the nozzle inside the container to avoid generating static electricity.
  • Do not use cigarettes or cell phones/other electronics while pumping gasoline.
  • Store gasoline containers in the trunk of your car or bed of your truck while transporting them and make sure they are secured so as not to tip over.

More News

Liberty and Justice for Schley County; Lady Wildcat sets new school record and becomes state runner-up in Girls Shot Put

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

Counterfeit pills related to overdoses in several counties

News Main

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

community

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

News Main

Counterfeit pills related to overdoses in several counties

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021

Local News

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/11/2021

Local news

Proclamation from Mayor Barry Blount: National Police Week May 9 – 15, 2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education gives insight into 2021-22 budget

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

community

Thunder for the Wreaths convoy to travel from Hampton to Americus, Saturday, May 15

Local News

SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021

community

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021

community

Cindy: 1 in 1.6 million

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

Local news

Warriors wanted: the battle of addiction

Local News

Hands Of Hope is more vibrant and alive than ever

Local News

Power Company officials meet to discuss SGTC Electrical Line Worker program

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/28/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

clubs/organizations

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021